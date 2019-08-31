GALT — Several Galt business owners took the city to task this week over a report comparing recent garbage rate increases to those in other communities.
Galt District Chamber of Commerce President Bonnie Rodriguez told the Galt City Council on Tuesday during a special meeting that other business owners were expecting rates to be compared to those in Sacramento and San Joaquin counties.
However, the report, created by R3 Consulting, did not compare Galt’s new rates to those nearby, but in 45 Bay Area cities.
“I hope you understand how disappointed the Chamber and other businesses have become because this is who we were compared to,” she said. “I’m so embarrassed to be living in the city of Galt. I can’t believe this was sent to defend the city’s trash rate increase.”
Last September, the city entered into an agreement with Cal-Waste that increased rates for 38-gallon trash containers from $23.33 to $29 and increased rates for 44-gallon containers from $25.72 to $34.
Rates for 96-gallon containers increased from $39.73 to $54. All rate increases went into effect last March.
Businesses asked the city for a comparison report three weeks ago to justify the increases, and Rodriguez said the chamber received the report on Aug. 22.
Cities with rates comparable to Galt listed in the report included Belvedere in Marin County; Saratoga in Santa Clara County; San Rafael in Contra Costa County; Sebastopol in Sonoma County; Fairfax in Solano County; and Castro Valley in Alameda County, among others.
According to Rodriguez, Belvedere topped the list for being the closest comparable community to Galt and its trash rates.
She said she researched median home prices and median income in the two cities to see if the rate increases were justified, and found the median price for a home in Galt is $360,000, while a home in Belvedere can be listed for more than $3.4 million.
Median income is $54,000 in Galt and $215,000 in Belvedere, she said.
According to an article published by the Marin Independent Journal last December, trash rates in Belvedere were set to increase from $37.81 to $41.36 for a 32-gallon container.
Homes in more than 12 cities in the report are priced at more than $1 million, she said.
Rodriguez said the city should have rejected the report and fired the consulting firm for the gaffe.
“We’ve been very patient, sat in on meetings and gone back and forth in emails,” she said. “I’m tired of this, and I’m done. If this is the quality of ability we’re going to get, I’m done.”
Business owner Kara Morris said city staff should be ashamed, and that the report compared apples to oranges.
“Tax dollars paid for this report. The city is in financial crisis and you’re paying for this report,” she said. “Council members, if you are in acceptance of this report and don’t act on it, you are going to lose credibility, respect and trust within our community.”
At the close of the meeting, Vice Mayor Shawn Farmer told residents that the council and city staff conduct contract negotiations with Cal-Waste in closed session meetings and cannot divulge a majority of the discussions publicly.
However, he said, that does not mean the city and the council is not listening to the residents’ concerns.
“It was hard to listen to these comments,” he said. “They’re brutal, but they’re fair. We didn’t just forget about (the trash rate issue). It’s very much in the forefront of our city manager’s job and the council’s job. I’m hopeful that soon we can come forward with something publicly.”