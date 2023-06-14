GALT — Galt Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of three men breaking into a business in the the 100 block of North Lincoln Way at about 4:30 a.m. on Monday, June 12,
Upon arrival, officers did not find suspicious activity occurring, nor any signs of a burglary, police said.
Officers contacted a suspicious male in the area and later determined he dialed 911 to falsely report the burglary.
The man, later identified as 20-year-old Isiah Gutierrez of Galt, showed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol and had an open container with him while talking to officers, police said.
Gutierrez asked for a medical evaluation, and while waiting for Cosumnes Fire Department to arrive, he spit in one of the officers’ face and fled on foot, police said.
A short time later, police said Gutierrez attempted to conceal himself behind a vehicle but was eventually was taken into custody.
He was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer, false report of an emergency, and public intoxication.
The officer was OK, police said, and was treated at a local hospital.
At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, police received a 911 call regarding an intoxicated male who was seen getting into his vehicle and possibly in possession of a handgun.
Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Elm Avenue and Lincoln Way, but the driver failed to yield and a short pursuit ensued, police said.
After the driver pulled over, he exited his vehicle and refused to follow officers’ commands. He then attempted to get back into his vehicle.
Because someone reported the man possibly had a firearm, officers deployed their K-9, and he was taken into custody without incident.
Ernest Sandoval, 50, of Galt, was provided medical treatment at a local hospital prior to being booked into Sacramento County Main Jail for resisting arrest, evading peace officers, DUI, driving on a suspended driver’s license for prior DUI, and having an open container.
According to police, a preliminary investigation showed Sandoval was over four times the legal limit of blood alcohol content.
