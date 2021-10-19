After a few days of warm, summer-like temperatures this past weekend, Lodi was hit with a small spate of showers Sunday night.
While the light rainfall provided the area with less than an inch of rain, more showers are expected in the coming days.
According to AccuWeather, a private weather forecasting service, two hours of rainfall are expected Thursday, generating about .08 inches of rain.
Although temperatures are expected in the mid-70s, there is a 70% chance of cloud cover throughout the day.
“There has been a lot of uncertainty with this system as to when temperatures in Lodi were going to go down, or by how much,” AccuWeather meteorologist Max Gawryla said.
“Temperatures have come down substantially since the system pushed things into the area, and the system might be putting up a pretty decent cold mask,” he said.
Monday’s temperature dropped to 64 degrees, and temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s through next week, with an 80% chance of heavy rain on Sunday. AccuWeather forecasts that the showers should last all day, with a 99% chance of cloud cover producing 0.95 inches of rain.
It would be the largest rainfall in the area in a long time, Gawryla said. The last “significant” amount of rainfall seen in the area was Sept. 10, when .04 inches was recorded in Sacramento, he said. In addition, there could be some high winds next week, Gawrlya said, but they will not be the dry gusts that kick up dust and caused fire dangers like the region saw last week.
“When rain moves through, you generally get some winds,” he said. “This won’t be a surprise. But you may be getting winds Sunday night or early Monday morning. According to AccuWeather.com, gusts are forecast at 25 miles an hour and winds are expected to remain high throughout the week.
Clouds will remain in the sky for the rest of the month, with the first weekend in November expected to see a few showers and ending with a thunderstorm.
“Sunday definitely sent a change in regime,” Gawryla said. “There might be some decent showers as early as Thursday, or that night. Lodi is right along the gradient where an easy shift to the north and south by 50 miles is the difference between precipitation or half an inch of rain.”