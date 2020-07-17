The city council unanimously approved a resolution that will annex of six parcels of land into Lodi’s Community Facilities District 2007-1, located on the northwest corner of the Lower Sacramento Road and Harney Lane intersection.
This is the 10th annexation into the facilities district, which was approved and created by the council in 2002.
Last month, the city sent special election ballots to 129 landowners who own property to be annexed into the facilities district. City Clerk Pamela Farris said all 129 landowners voted in favor of annexation into the district.
The parcels will eventually be subdivided into a total of 560 single family lots, but community development director John Della Monica said buildout most likely will not be realized for another five or 10 years.
The total land footprint extends from Harney Lane to the ends of Calla and Van Ruiten drives, which were built as part of the Gateway South Subdivision development currently under construction.
Landowners will be subject to a special tax of $500 for single family homes developed and $145 for multi-family homes that are developed. Both special taxes will be increased by 2% each year. The estimated annual revenue at buildout of the development is $300,000, according to Wednesday’s staff report.
The special taxes levied would pay for police and fire protection, maintenance of parks, open space and a public masonry wall, as well as flood and storm protection services. Taxes will also pay for hazardous material cleanup in the development.
While the planned subdivision was not part of Wednesday’s approval, Councilwoman Joanne Mounce said she was not in favor of having more homes come to the city.
“I don’t like doing what we’re doing here tonight,” she said. “I don’t think Lodi needs these homes. But we’re on a train track that once the train starts, it won’t stop moving. I’m supporting this only because I don’t want this area to look like the east side of Lodi in 15 or 20 years. We want our neighborhoods maintained well, and this is the only way we’re going to see that happen.”