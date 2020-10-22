ACAMPO — The California Highway Patrol responded to a four-vehicle traffic collision at about 5 p.m. Wednesday near Peltier and North Bender roads.
Officers at the scene reported that the collision appeared to have caused only minor injuries, but the full extent of any injuries was not yet known on Wednesday evening. All lanes near the green bridge were blocked for part of the evening.
CHP officers were investigating the cause of the collision. No further information was available at publication time.
— K. Cathey
Salvation Army hosting parking lot sale
LODI — The Salvation Army will host a parking lot sale this weekend to raise funds for its youth programs.
The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24 at 525 W. Lockeford St., Lodi.
For more information about the Salvation Army and its Lodi-area programs, visit lodi.salvationarmy.org.
— K. Cathey
Vigil For Peace at St. Paul Lutheran Church
LODI — St. Paul Lutheran Church invites the community to a Vigil For Peace at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 to pray for the eradication of racism and white supremacy, and to share a vision of a hate-free community.
Guests are asked not to bring signs, only their prayers, their vision for the future and a commitment to end racism, regardless of the outcome of the Nov. 3 election.
St. Paul Lutheran Church is located at 701 S. Pleasant Ave.
— Wes Bowers
Stockton Chorale offers virtual concert
STOCKTON — The Stockton Chorale will perform in a pair of free virtual concerts this weekend, with the goal of uplifting music lovers in the local community.
The performance, “Bright and Beautiful: Songs of Nature,” will feature all-new recordings of the Stockton Chorale, along with the Master Chorale and Stockton Youth Chorale.
The first performance will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and the second performance will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.
For more information or to register to view the concert, visit www.stocktonchorale.org.
— K. Cathey