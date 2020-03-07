Visit Lodi! will honor the Coldani family of Calivirgin Olive Oil as the 2020 Tourism Advocates of the Year and Jeremy Wine Co. as the Winery of the Year at the 14th annual Tourism Luncheon at Wine & Roses on Tuesday, May 5.
The Coldani family is being recognized for their contributions to Lodi’s tourism efforts.
“Calivirgin offers visitors a unique opportunity to taste award-winning olive oils grown right here in Lodi on the family estate. Their premium oils have consistently medaled in national competitions, bringing recognition to Lodi nationwide,” Visit Lodi! CEO Nancy Beckman said.
The Coldanis have put Lodi on the national map with their award-winning oils and consistently supported Lodi’s tourism efforts, often hosting media and influencers, according to Beckman.
“In addition, the Coldani’s are generous with their time and resources, hosting writers and influencers even during harvest — their busiest time of the year.”
The Coldanis are investing in the future of Lodi tourism with the launch of CaliVines, their new wine brand, she added, as well as the build-out of their new tasting room and mill projected to be opened by the end of the year.
Also being recognized is Jeremy Wine Co., which will be receiving the Winery of the Year award.
“Jeremy and Choral (Trettavik) have impacted Lodi tourism for decades, beginning with Jeremy’s graphic design business producing wine labels for many of the well-known Lodi brands,” Beckman said.
Jeremy Wine Co. produces delicious quality wines and is a favorite among visitors, she added. She also pointed to the Trettaviks’ involvement in the wine and tourism industries.
“They consistently participate in the Wine Country marketing meetings, have a presence at local events, and graciously host media and influencers for Visit Lodi!,” she said. :Today they are producing award-winning Lodi wines and are investing in a new tasting room on Acampo Road.”
Tickets to the luncheon can be purchased at the Visit Lodi! Downtown Visitor Center, 25 N. School St., or by calling 209-365-1195. Tickets are $45 before March 27 and $50 until April 20.