On Friday, March 16 Lodi resident Jerry Glenn and his wife, Susan Hitchcock were at the Waste Management transfer station on1333 E. Turner Road when they noticed a bag filled with fur near the entrance.
“When we looked in the bag we found three kittens in there. Their eyes were closed and they seemed dehydrated. They weren’t meowing or making any noise,” Glenn said.
Glenn, who was initially stunned to see the kittens, began to search for more kittens to make sure the litter had not been split up.
“There was a gentleman with waste management that said he was clearing grass in the area that the kittens were dropped. He did not see the kittens. We began looking through the brush to see if any had been tossed by mistake,” Glenn said.
As a pet owner, Glenn was stunned and angered by the cruelty and lack of compassion exhibited by the unknown animal owner.
“I would categorize whoever did this in the same category as a child abuser,” Glenn said. “The fact that they are kittens does not make them any less of living things.”
Glenn and his wife took the kitten’s home but knew they would not be able to keep them due to Hitchcock’s feline allergy.
Glenn’s daughter-in-law helped the couple find Second Chance Kitty, which is a nonprofit based out of Stockton. The organization provides abandoned kittens with foster families who care for the kittens until they are old enough to be adopted.
Edith Dempsey, who volunteers with Second Chance Kitty, and has been an active volunteer for five years is currently fostering the kittens that were found by Glenn.
“All three kittens are doing good. They are cutting their teeth and they have healthy appetites,” Dempsey said.
The kittens are bottle-fed every 2 to 4 hours and they need to be bottle fed for at least the first four weeks after they are born, according to Dempsey.
“Caring for kittens is like caring for a newborn baby, you have to feed them and teach them how to use the bathroom. It’s a 24-hour job,” Dempsey said.
As a volunteer with Second Chance Kitty, Dempsey said she is expecting to see more animals abandoned in the coming weeks because this is usually the time of the year when cats are in heat.
Cats tend to come into heat in relation to the season, which is determined by the length of daylight and the presence of other cats, which is why the typical mating season for cats is between March and September.
Although Dempsey is bracing to see an influx of kittens needing homes, she believes the public needs to be more aware of the resources available countywide, so that pet owners are not dumping litters of animals in front of animal shelters or other places.
“Some of the conditions that we find some of these kittens in is horrible, but I don’t want to blame people. Some people don’t understand that there are organizations that will help the animals or help the owners care for them so they see dumping them as the only option,” Dempsey said.
Through nonprofit organizations like Second Chance Kitty, pet owners can get free kitten formula and bottles, which tend to be expensive according to Dempsey.
“If you don’t want to come to us, there are other organizations that offer free shots, and micro-chipping, and medical care. It just takes a bit of research,” Dempsey said.
For Dempsey, making sure the animals are healthy is her main priority, because even after animals are in the custody of organizations there is a high mortality rate when it comes to kittens because they have not developed all the antibodies to fend off illnesses.
“We really encourage people to either keep the mother with the litter, or keep the litter for six weeks while the kittens develop their immunity,” Dempsey said.
Although Dempsey enjoys fostering kittens, she says it’s hard to say goodbye to the kittens, because she gets used to them.
“I cry every time I have to give them away. I actually got so attached to a few kittens that I ended up adopting them,” Dempsey said.
The kittens that Dempsey is currently fostering will be up for adoption through Second Chance Kitty at https://secondchancekitty.org/