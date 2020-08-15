A slight cloud cover and a gentle breeze, paired with a glass of Albariño, helped patrons stay cool as they sat spread out on the lush green lawn at Bokisch Vineyards Saturday. Each table of guests was shielded from the sun by an umbrella as they tasted three different varieties of Albariño.
Four local wineries were participating in the event, a welcome change for many of the visitors, offering some levity and sense of normalcy as the global pandemic nears its six month mark. The Tour of Albariño featured Spanish and Portuguese white wine produced in the Lodi region. The dry white wine is produced from a wine grape variety that is best known in Spain and Portugal.
The participating wineries each found their unique way of celebrating International Albariño Day.
“A lot of people know Klinker Brick for our reds, I don’t think a lot of people know that we have whites,” said Keelie Hinz, Klinker Brick tasting room associate. “So us being able to be part of this, especially with everything going on, allows people to know that we are open, and that we do have other varieties, and you can come hang out with us.”
The winery offers outdoor seating only, all staff are required to wear masks and gloves, and they sanitize before and after everyone is seated, Hinz explained.
Kate Setness, of Lodi, had brought some old college friends to Klinker Brick to enjoy some wine tasting.
“It was nice,” she said about finding out about the event, “because I was planning on bringing them here. We love Albariño. It’s really nice because we get to resume some sort of normalcy, momentarily escape (the pandemic). We’re being really careful,” Setness said.
Harney Lane Winery had been offering their Albariño Lover’s Pack, created specifically for the Tour of Albariño. It included two bottles of Albariño and two Harney Lane glasses. Customers were been able to pick up their packs, and they have also been shipping to their wine club members all across the country, co-owner Jorja Lerner said.
Lerner said the pandemic has pushed the winery to pivot and reach out to customers in a different way.
“It’s been fun finding new ways to connect with people. People are looking for different things they can do to pass this time, to still find some fun stuff to do.”
In the afternoon, they hosted a virtual tasting of their Albariño. Earlier in the day, Lerner spoke about what the tasting would entail.
“So we’re going to talk about why we have Albariño in our portfolio, which we jokingly always blame on my mom, (Kathy Mettler) because it’s a variety she loves,” Lerner said. They were also going to share updates on their recent harvest, followed by the tasting of their 2019 vintage of Albariño.
“It’s a great wine for today, when it’s super hot, because it’s delicious ice cold,” she said.
Dancing Coyote, in Acampo, invited customers to enjoy outdoor complimentary tasting of their 2018 Albariño, as well as a discount of the vintage.
At Bokisch Vineyards, customers each got three small one ounce bottles with different varieties of Albariño to taste, each from one of the winery’s Lodi vineyards. Guest also had the opportunity to enjoy some traditional Spanish paella made by Addy’s Paella. Addy Grant was cooking her paella in a large pan over a gas stove, each pan with enough of the fragrant, traditional Spanish rice and seafood dish to feed 40 people. Guests bought paella by the bowl, and enjoyed it on the lawn while sipping on their Albariño.
“Even though it’s in the 100s, we have seen really good turnout, with no cancellations, which is awesome!” Said Rich DeCola, tasting room manager.
“In one way we’re really fortunate, because we have this beautiful outdoor space, where we are able to socially distance the tables six feet apart, and people are able to come out and enjoy our wine and the event and still be safe,” he said.
He said the tour of Albariño has given the winery an opportunity to bring a little bit of light into people’s lives during the pandemic.
“Obviously there are some things we have to be careful about - we’ve done more staff training, we brought more people in. But the guests have really responded and I think they really enjoy being able to come out here and still enjoy the great wines while being safe, and feeling safe, too.
“It’s awesome, the breeze feels great and it’s a beautiful view, said Laura Anderson of Folsom. “It’s the hottest day of the summer, and here we are, enjoying this wine!” she said with a smile.