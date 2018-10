ELECTION 2018: Galt City Council, Tom Malson

Citizens of Galt encouraged me to run and it was not an easy decision. In listening to the citizens’ concerns about Galt’s future and my devotion to this city, it was the tipping point. Our citizens deserve experienced, qualified council members. When I was appointed I really had no intention of running and my decision to run has been a hard one. Then again, no one has invented a flux capacitor to see into the future. Point being things changed, I retired, I finished wrapping up my mother’s estate, I got involved with city issues.