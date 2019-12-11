A federal agency that disperses hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funds has approved the City of Lodi’s five-year plan but has requested that the city make amendments to include more details about proposed community projects.
During Tuesday morning’s Lodi City Council shirtsleeve meeting at Carnegie Forum, City Manager Steve Schwabauer said the city’s priorities won’t change. However, city staff has been directed to provide more specifics to secure $624,641 in funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program.
Despite the requested changes, Schwabauer said the city is not at risk of losing the funding, barring the city council ignoring HUD’s request.
In correspondence exchanged with the city, HUD staff stated the city’s goals were too broad and vague, and the city needed to use more specific language to properly explain how it would achieve its goals.
“We went through (creating a plan) last year with the expectation we might have to revise our consolidated plan, because our fed consultant was demanding more specific goals,” Schwabauer said.
Schwabauer said HUD would like to see plan proposals that include concepts similar to the Cranes Landing project — a senior housing complex on Tienda Drive.
The city’s CDBG program specialist, Patrice Clemons, has requested city council feedback and updates as she works to amend the plan. Clemons has also met with community organizations and past CDBG recipients to get a sense of the community’s needs.
“We are preparing a draft of the (consolidated plan) to go out to the public by next week,” she said.
Projects that are eligible for CDBG funding include public facilities, crime prevention, access for disabled people, affordable housing and economic development for low-income and moderate-income people.
Once Clemons and city staff complete the consolidated plan, it will be returned to HUD for another review.
CDBG funds will not be dispersed until July and will be divvied up between local organizations and city improvement projects — 60% is allocated for a city-sponsored program and 40% goes to nonprofit and service organizations.