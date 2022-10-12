No shortage of frights and fun this Halloween season

If you are looking for frightening family fun and spectacular spooky sights, Lodi and Galt have a handful of Halloween happenings in the coming weeks:
Pumpkin Plunge
The events begin this weekend when the City of Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services hosts the first annual Pumpkin Plunge at the Hutchins Street Square Pool from 5 to 8 p.m.
Children ages 3 to 13 will be able to jump in the pool and pick a pumpkin to take home.
Admission is free, but to jump in the pool, there is a $15 cost. For more information, visit www.lodi.gov/1191PumpkinPlunge.
Trunk O’ Treat and
Spooky Town Halloween Carnival at Micke Grove
From 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, San Joaquin County Parks presents Trunk O’ Treat at Micke Grove Regional Park, 11793 N. Micke Grove Road, Lodi. Children 12 and younger are invited to wear their Halloween costumes and sift through a variety of candy options from the trunks of automobiles.
The cars will be decorated, and there will be crafts and games for the youngsters to do, as well as pumpkin decorating. Several food trucks will also be on hand to provide tasty snacks.
Admission is free, but parking at the park is $5.
That’s not the only Halloween event the park will be hosting. The Spooky Town Halloween Carnival will be at the park from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 to 22.
All ages are invited to the carnival, which will feature food and candy, games and prizes, haunted houses and face painting, among other activities.
Admission is free, but some activities will require tickets, which can be purchased at the front gate for $2 each.
‘We Know What Scares You!’
Next weekend, Lodi Musical Theater presents “We Know What Scares You!” at the Women’s Club of Lodi, 325 W. Pine St., Lodi. The show will be a musical that celebrates the fun and fright of Halloween, performed by theater members and director Nicole Howton’s vocal students.
The Oct. 21 show begins at 7 p.m., and there will be a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. show on Oct. 22. General admission tickets are $25, and $20 for children younger than 12. Children younger than 7 are not allowed.
To purchase tickets, call or text 209-481-5134.
‘Nightfall with Edgar Allen Poe’
Changing Faces Theater will stage its latest production as well, featuring some of the stories and poems of Edgar Allen Poe at its 720 W. Lodi Ave. theater.
Six actors will perform a series of macabre tales in “Nightfall with Edgar Allen Poe,” Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29, and featured stories include “The Fall of the House of Usher” and “The Tell-Tale Heart,” as well as poems including “The Raven” and “Annabel Lee.”
The show is recommended for ages 10 and older due to gore, violence and intense moments. Children younger than 10 will not be allowed inside the theater.
Tickets are $20 in advance online at www.tinyurl.com/CFTCNightfall, and $25 at the door.
All performances begin at 7:30 p.m., and there will be 4 p.m. matinees each Saturday.
‘Ghostbusters’ at
Bokisch Vineyards
Bokisch Vineyards will host “Movie Night in the Vines” on Oct. 22 at La Rapita Oak Tree on the vineyard grounds, 18921 Atkins Road, Lodi.
The evening’s feature will be the classic 1984 film “Ghostbusters,” starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson and Harold Ramis.
The film tells the story of three disgraced university scientists who start a ghost hunting business when New York City is overrun by hundreds of ghouls, spirits and demons.
Along with the film, there will be food trucks, a costume contest and a spooky wine cocktail. Tickets are $25, and available at www.tinyurl.com/BokischGBmovie. Children younger than 3 are admitted free. The event begins at 5:45 p.m.
Lodi Halloween Fest and Zombie Walk & Halloween Faire
Idol Beer Works will host Lodi Halloween Fest from 2 to 11 p.m. Oct. 22 at 100 S. Sacramento St., Lodi. The day-long festival experience in Downtown Lodi will feature craft beer, food, pop, alternative and hard rock music.
A baker’s dozen of musical acts will perform, and costumes are encouraged as there will be a contest with prizes.
Tickets are $20 and available at www.lodihalloweenfest.com.
The next day, Idol Beer Works hosts the annual Zombie Walk & Halloween Faire from 4 to 7 p.m. The event will feature a clown hospital, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” street dance, a live DJ with music, vendors and craft beer from local breweries, among other highlights.
Tickets are $9 to $26 and available at www.joinzombieclub.com. Children younger than 12 are admitted free.
Galt Scarecrow Stroll, Great Pumpkin Hunt and ‘Hocus Pocus’
The City of Galt will show the Disney classic “Hocus Pocus” Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Veterans Field, 900 Caroline Ave.
The 1993 film — starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — follows the accidental resurrection of three sister witches in present-day Salem and the two teenagers and young girl who have to stop them.
Admission is free and will feature a special musical performance and a trick or treat stationed for costumed youngsters.
The movie will be preceded by the Scarecrow Stroll, where Galtonians will be invited to create the scariest or funniest scarecrows for prizes. First-, second- and third-place winners will receive goodie baskets. For more information or to register for the stroll, call 209-366-7115 or email jgarcia@cityofgalt.com.
Beginning Monday, the City of Galt will also host The Great Galt Pumpkin Hunt, in which one pumpkin will be hidden throughout town each day until Oct. 28.
The pumpkin will be hidden at a different time each day, and clues will be revealed at the Galt Flea Market Facebook page. A found pumpkin wins participants a Spooktacular Halloween Basket.
Lodi Lake Scarecrow Stroll
The City of Lodi is hosting its own Scarecrow Stroll from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at Lodi Lake. Lodians are encouraged to create their own scarecrow to represent their organization, sport or business.
It can be wild, funny, scary or ridiculous, and must be completed online no later than Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. Entry is $10.
To register, or for more information, visit www.lodi.gov/1009/Scarecrow-Stroll.
Downtown Lodi Safe Halloween
The Downtown Lodi Business Alliance presents Downtown Lodi Safe Halloween on Oct. 29 from noon to 2 p.m. Participating businesses in the historic business district will be offering up treats for those who attend.
Local winery events
Jessie’s Grove Winery, Oak Ridge Winery and Nostra Vita Winery will all have themed events on Halloween weekend.
The Halloween Bash at Jessie’s Grove, 1973 W. Turner Road in Lodi, is $20 per person for adult 21 and older, from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29. Tickets are available at www.tinyurl.com/JessiesGroveBash.
Oak Ridge Winery’s Trick or Treat Weekend is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30 at 6100 E. Victor Road.
Nostra Vita will host a “Stranger Things” party from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at 1150 W. Turner Road, featuring a live band, photo booth, costume contest and bean bag toss. Tickets are $25 for adults older than 21. Wine Club members can purchase as many as four tickets at $20 each. Visit www.tinyurl.com/NVSTParty for tickets.
News-Sentinel staff writer K. Cathey contributed to this report.
