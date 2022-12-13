By the by end of this school year, Dr. Cathy Nichols-Washer will have served 15 years with Lodi Unified School District. She is also the longest-serving superintendent in the district’s history. In fact, she’s already served longer than any other superintendent in the state for a district its size.
In a position where the average length of stay is three years, that’s saying something. “It’s kind of humbling, in a way,” she says modestly.
What’s her secret? Washer says keeping focused on district goals, keeping the ego in check, doing what’s best for the kids, and keeping emotion out of things are all part of the recipe for success and longevity.
But it has not always been smooth sailing for her. She says, “I have seven bosses, which can be challenging. My job is to work for the board.”
Over the past 15 years with Lodi Unified, Washer has worked for many different boards, and she has no disparaging words about any of them. Indeed, she only has high praise for them, saying, “I appreciate the board tremendously.”
Washer speaks modestly about her achievements. “I don’t take credit for anything that’s happened here,” she says. She credits the board instead.
Washer will have spent 36 years in education when she retires in June. She began her career as a teacher at Manteca Unified School District. Shortly thereafter she began teaching in Sacramento. She has degrees from UC Davis and UC Sacramento. She received her doctorate in education from the University of the Pacific. Prior to coming to Lodi, Washer served as superintendent in Manteca. She has the distinction of being the first female superintendent in both Manteca and Lodi school districts.
It’s not always been easy for her. Washer says it was particularly difficult when she first started the job in 2008. The state had a $30 million budget crisis happening and virtually every school district in California saw their budgets shrink as a result.
Washer remembers how painful it was. “I immediately had to make recommendations for layoffs,” she recalls. More than 200 staff were given pink slips. While some were ultimately hired back, some were not.
Washer says she suffered personal attacks, including some against her family, for the decisions she had to make. It was a difficult start to a difficult job, she says. “It’s definitely the hot seat,” she says.
As for challenges, having some 70% of the district students’ families living at or below poverty level is also difficult, says Washer. Many of the families lack adequate resources, she says.
One particular low spot for her as superintendent started in 2020 when COVID-19 hit. She says the pandemic changed everything. “You had to completely change what you do every day,” she says of teachers and staff. When the governor ordered schools closed, classrooms became virtual. Washer says it’s “so difficult virtually,” speaking of the Zoom classes students had to attend and teacher had to lead.
She credits teachers and the board for getting the district through a truly unprecedented period.
Washer acknowledges that students missed out on a lot, both socially and academically. “Some kids didn’t have parental support” at home, she says. There was not only a learning loss, but she says it has created various behavioral issues. Her personal convictions aside, Washer said, “We did follow the health order,” which mandated masks and closures.
“Society is going to feel it for some time,” she says. Washer believes some students will never completely recover from the effects of the shutdowns. “Closing schools had an incredibly negative impact,” she says; “It went on for too long.”
She says students especially missed out on the “reading piece.” So, she and the district have focused on improving student reading skills, creating reading intervention positions throughout the district.
During the closures, schools throughout the district continued to provide food and support for students, drive-thru fashion. As parents would pull up to the schools to receive meals and classroom materials, Washer says, “It was heartwarming to see staff interact with the kids.” She says she could see the joy in students’ eyes as they saw teachers and staff out there supporting them.
During the pandemic, the district received over $300 million from the federal government to address learning losses and a multitude of complications arising from COVID-19. The money has paid for student and staff COVID tests, classroom cleaning, personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, and a variety of other things. Washer says some of the money will also be used to replace HVAC systems at all the elementary schools in the district.
Even after all that, Washer says there will be money left over. She hopes spending deadlines will either be extended, or permitted uses expanded. Otherwise, she says the district may have to return some of the funds before they have a chance to use it.
As bad as it was during the pandemic, there were also many high points in Washer’s career at Lodi Unified. One of them was the passage of Measure U in 2016, the tax measure that authorized $281 million in bonds. Washer says the passage indicates “tremendous support” for kids and schools in the district.
Money from the bonds have paid for significant renovations at Lodi High, Tokay High, Needham Elementary, and Henderson Middle School, among others. Bond money has also been used to enhance security at every school, she says, including fences, cardlock entry systems, security cameras and other improvements.
Even with all the security measures in place, Washer still worries about worst-case scenarios, such as a school shooting. She says it’s something that’s always in the back of her mind.
One of the achievements she’s most proud of is creation of Valley Robotics Academy at Henderson School. The academy focuses on “STEM” subjects. The program is becoming a model statewide, says Washer.
Another accomplishment she’s happy about is Lodi Unified Digital Academy, which is a 100% online learning program. It uses the Pearson Academy learning platform and is “available for students who are motivated and can work independently.”
She was also pleased with the creation of Turner Academy, a special education site within the district designed for kindergarten through eighth-grade students with emotional and behavioral challenges.
Washer says that during her tenure the district has expanded the options and opportunities for students and parents. Looking ahead, she believes the district will see “incredible growth.”
Washer says she’s also found personal joy in helping others develop and grow professionally. She says during her time she’s encouraged staff to grow in their careers. Some have, moving on to bigger and better jobs in education. She says she’s always tried to “hire smart.”
After she retires, Washer says she’s going to write a book on leadership, spend time with her grandkids, and possibly consider “some other kind of work.” However, she says she would not come out of retirement to accept another superintendent job.
“I’ve greatly appreciated the opportunity to serve this community,” she says. “I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by professional, good-hearted people,” she continues.
As she anticipates her last days at the helm of one of California’s largest school districts, Dr. Washer says, “I’ve felt honored and privileged to be here.”
