LUSD superintendent gets three-year extension

Lodi Unified School District Superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer will be retiring at the end of the next school year.

 NEWS-SENTINEL FILE PHOTOGRAPH

By the by end of this school year, Dr. Cathy Nichols-Washer will have served 15 years with Lodi Unified School District. She is also the longest-serving superintendent in the district’s history. In fact, she’s already served longer than any other superintendent in the state for a district its size.

In a position where the average length of stay is three years, that’s saying something. “It’s kind of humbling, in a way,” she says modestly.