- 24,649 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 2,521 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi, 120 in Woodbridge, 80 in Lockeford, 179 in Acampo, 27 in rural Galt, and 14 in Thornton. There have been 503 deaths. 22,649 may have recovered. On Friday, 100 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 24 in intensive care; 17 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, with 2 in the ICU.
- 32,865 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 835 in Galt and 41 in Isleton. There have been 546 deaths. 26,380 have "likely recovered." On Friday, 231 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 50 in intensive care.
- 422 total cases in Calaveras County, with 21 deaths. On Friday, no patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 365 patients are considered recovered.
- 410 total cases in Amador County, with 15 deaths. On Friday, 4 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 339 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 19,964 cases in Stanislaus County, with 416 deaths. 18,372 patients may have recovered.
- 27,223 cases in Alameda County, with 499 deaths.
- 22,191 cases in Contra Costa County, with 257 deaths.
- 1,072,272 total cases in California, with 18,557 deaths.
- 11,900,015 cases in the United States, with 254,297 deaths. 4,457,930 are considered recovered.
- 54,441,503 cases worldwide, with 1,369,905 deaths. 36,814,406 are considered recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.