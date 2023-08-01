Several new businesses have opened their doors in Lodi over the last several weeks.
Tequileros Taqueria has opened up a cantina restaurant at 121 S. School St., formerly the home of Porters Pub. The eatery boasts being the Central Valley’s hottest spot for modern Mexican food, which opened its first storefront on Pacific Avenue in Stockton last year.
The Lodi cantina opened May 5, just five months after Porters Pub announced its closure.
Tequileros Taqueria has had a food truck at various events and locations throughout Lodi for at least a year. Following the opening of its School Street location, it opened a food truck in Elk Grove on June 11, and recently celebrated the grand opening of its Galt storefront at 640 Carol Drive, Suite 140, on July 14. For more information, visit www.tequilerostaqueria.com
Squeeze Burger and Brew, a Galt staple for several years, has opened up a Lodi location at 1408 S. Stockton St. The popular burger, with its signature giant “skirt” of cheese, has been offered through a food truck at various locations in Lodi, including Pet Supplies Plus on Stockton Street and Idol Beer Works on South Sacramento Street. For more information, visit www.squeezeburger.com.
A new Mediterranean eatery has taken up shop on Lodi Avenue, with its soft opening last week. With locations in Tracy, Dublin and Livermore, Yafa Hummus has opened at 612 W. Lodi Ave., Suite 106, the former home of a Subway location. For more information, visit www.yafahummus.com.
Another mobile food vendor that has set up shop in a permanent brick and mortar store front is Grinding Grounds, serving up Mexican-inspired coffee located at 400 E. Kettleman Lane, Suite 10.
Trail Coffee Roasters is another new addition to Lodi’s coffee scene, opening up a cafe at a 217 N. School St. The coffee company also selling drinks at Lodi Cyclery, which recently moved to 9 N. School St. in Downtown Lodi.
If you love charcuterie, head over to The Delicious Boards at 1306 Lakewood Mall. The eatery offers charcuterie boards of all shapes and sizes, ranging from cups to large picnic boxes. Lunch combos and catering services are also available. For more information, visit www.deliciousboards.net.
Valhalla Indoor Axe Throwing, an East Coast-based chain, has circulated news that it will be opening a location in Lodi. Few details are available at this time as to where its Lodi location will be and when it will open. For more information, visit www.valhallasavage.com.
The newest fast food chain in Lodi will soon be opening at 14 W. Lodi Ave. Crews have begun work on the former home of Long John Silver’s to make way for a Rally’s, a Louisville, Ky., fast food drive-through chain founded in 1986. Rally’s specializes in burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes and French fries, and will be drive-through only, which means no indoor seating.
The company operates 317 locations in 28 states, primarily in the Midwest and South. There are 42 locations in California, most of which are in the southern half of the state. However, there are locations in Citrus Heights and Sacramento. For more information, visit www.rallys.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.