A Lodi man and two men from Ione will appear in court on Thursday to face charges of robbery and attempted murder stemming from an incident that occurred Monday.
On July 6, Lodi Police Department officers responded to a stabbing in the 800 block of Rutledge Drive. Upon arrival, they found a 45-year-old man had been repeatedly stabbed and beaten with a table leg by three men who fled the scene. The victim’s wallet and cell phone were taken from him during the incident, police said.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and was reportedly in stable condition, police said.
On July 7, officers served a search warrant on a home in the 3200 block of Village Drive in Ione with the help of the Amador County Sheriff’s Department.
Three men, identified as 35-year-old Steven Ianni of Lodi, 24-year-old Quentin Mabrey of Ione, and 28-year-old Preston Mabrey of Ione, were found hiding in a ravine behind the property, police said.
All three men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, first degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Ianni and Preston Mabrey were also arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon involving an automobile. Quentin Mabrey was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office’s jail website.
All three men are being held without bail, and are scheduled to appear in the Lodi Branch of the San Joaquin County Superior Court at 12:15 p.m. in Department C on July 9.
According to the court’s online case database, Ianni has a history of run-ins with law enforcement. In 2018, he was arrested on suspicion of possession of more than six marijuana plants, possession of marijuana for sale, illegal possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and the intent to sell or convert a machine gun.
In February of 2006, he was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, hit and run causing property damage, and reckless driving. He was also arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in another incident. A month earlier, he was arrested on suspicion of petty theft and vandalism causing property damage, according to court records.
In October of 2004, Ianni was arrested on suspicion of battery against a spouse or ex-spouse and dissuading a witness by force or threat. In June of that year, he was arrested on suspicion of three counts of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, five counts of vandalism and two counts of conspiracy. Just one month prior, he was arrested on suspicion of battery, according to court records.
The Mabrey brothers have appeared in both Amador and San Joaquin county superior court over the years, according to records.
Preston Mabrey has been arrested in Amador County on petty theft charges in 2018, and has been arrested on similar charges in San Joaquin County twice in 2018 and once in 2015. He has also been arrested on suspicion of tampering with a vehicle in 2018.
Quentin Mabrey was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property in San Joaquin County in 2014, and again on suspicion of reckless driving and providing false identification to an officer in 2016.
He was arrested on possession of a controlled substance in Amador County in 2020 and 2014.