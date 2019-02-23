In recognition of their lifetimes of service to Lodi, the late Bruce and Barbara Mettler of Mettler Family Vineyards will be inducted into the Lodi Community Hall of Fame in March.
Susan Bishofberger — who nominated the Mettlers along with her husband Bob Bishofberger — said that while the two couples had been friends for over 40 years since they were young adults just starting out as farmers, Bob and Bruce grew up together as their parents were also friends.
“They were truly wonderful friends and we miss them dearly. When you’ve been friends for that long, we just truly miss them,” Bishofberger said. “I think they’re truly missed in this community as well because they did so much.”
Born to a family of grape growers in Lodi on Jan. 25, 1954, Bruce lived in Lodi for his entire life until he passed away at his home on Jan. 7, 2018 at the age of 72.
After graduating from Lodi High School — where he served as FFA president — in 1962, Bruce joined the U.S. Army in 1963 and served until 1970 during the Vietnam War.
Bruce graduated from University of California, Davis — where he met Barbara —with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics in 1966 and the two married on July 25, 1970.
Not content with just being members of the many charitable organizations in the Lodi area, Bishofberger said the Mettlers often took on leadership roles.
“They didn’t just belong to a club,” Bishofberger said. “They both went through all the offices when they were involved with an organization.
Bruce joined the San Joaquin Farm Bureau in 1970, serving on the board of directors since 1978 and serving as president from 1989 to 1991. During his time with the Farm Bureau, Bruce helped create the SJFB Foundation for Agricultural Education which awards $25,000 each year to students pursuing careers in agriculture.
“Bruce was always very involved in the community and its ag programs,” Larry Mettler, Bruce’s third cousin and close friend told the News-Sentinel after Bruce’s passing in 2018. “Everybody’s going to miss that involvement in the community.”
Bruce also sat on the California Farm Bureau Board of Directors from 1994 to 2005, and served as the California delegate to the American Farm Bureau National Convention in 1991, 1992 and 1995.
Bruce was also a member of the Lodi Grape Festival Board of Directors, Lodi Memorial Hospital Association, American Legion and San Joaquin County Historical Society, and served as a deacon, elder and president of Zion Reformed Church (now Zion Lutheran Church).
While serving as president of East-Side Winery (now Oak Ridge Winery) in 1996, Bruce met Kent Steinwert who now serves as chief executive officer and president of Farmers & Merchants Bank, where Bruce served on the board of directors as well.
“He’s an individual of impeccable integrity who always did what he said he was going to do. “His word was gold,” Steinwert told the News-Sentinel after Bruce’s passing in 2018. “He was a consummate gentleman, a very sensitive and caring person who constantly placed others above himself.”
Born in Los Angeles on July 14, 1944, Barbara married Bruce in 1970 after she graduated from UC Davis with her master’s degree in child development.
The two then moved to Lodi and remained in the area until Barbara passed away on March 25, 2006 at the age of 61. After her passing, Bruce established the Barbara Mettler Memorial Scholarship in her honor.
After the Mettlers moved to Lodi, Barbara taught home economics at Lodi High School until their children were born, Bishofberger said, although Barbara continued to volunteer at the school.
“She was a 4-H leader, we worked really closely on that,” Bishofberger said.
Bishofberger and Barbara were also members of the Omega Nu sorority, she said.
“She was a past president and a life member,” Bishofberger said.
In addition to being a “fantastic gardener and exceptional cook,” Bishofberger said Barbara was also actively involved in Zion Lutheran Church (formerly Zion Reformed Church) where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school.
“They were very community oriented, and gave so much of their time freely,” Bishofberger said.
Bruce Blodgett, executive director of the San Joaquin Farm Bureau, was thrilled to hear that the Mettlers will be inducted into the Lodi Community Hall of Fame.
“It couldn’t be more deserved, the two of them were fantastic for the community, fantastic for the Farm Bureau,” Blodgett said “They were always so generous with their time and resources.”
When Blodgett returned to the San Joaquin Farm Bureau in 2005 after working for the California Farm Bureau for a while, he said the Mettlers attended the annual meeting to announce that Blodgett had been chosen as executive director despite Barbara’s health issues.
As Blodgett had been gone for years, he said the Mettlers insisted on hosting a gathering at their home so that he could meet the new members.
“They were more worried about me, not the battle they were going through with her health,” Blodgett said. “To me, there is nobody who was more special than Bruce and Barbara Mettler.”
IF YOU GO
Bruce and Barbara Mettler will be honored along with the other 2019 Lodi Community Hall of Fame inductees during a dinner ceremony at 5:30 p.m. March 16 at the Lodi Boys and Girls Club, 275 Poplar St., Lodi. Tickets are $60, and can be purchased by calling 209-334-2697.