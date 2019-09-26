LODI — Tractor Supply Company will host its biannual farmers market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its 360 S. Cherokee Lane store in Lodi, featuring local vendors and their homemade and homegrown goods.
The farmers market is a free event highlighting local artisans and items such as candles, crafts, baked goods, produce and more. Call (209) 369-5528 for more information.
— Wes Bowers
Drink wine and play ‘Breaking Bad’ trivia
LODI — Lodi’s Wine Social will host a “Breaking Bad” trivia night Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at 7 N. School St.
“Breaking Bad” is an American television series that aired for five seasons, from Jan. 2008 to Sept. 2013.
The series tells the story of Walter White played by Bryan Cranston, a struggling and depressed high school chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer.
Together with his former student, Jesse Pinkman played by Aaron Paul, White turns to a life of crime by producing and selling crystallized methamphetamine to secure his family’s financial future before he dies, while navigating the dangers of the criminal underworld.
“Breaking Bad” fans are encouraged to organize their crews, as groups compete for prizes.
For more information about this event visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breaking-bad-trivia-night-tickets.
— Oula Miqbel
Salvation Army collecting coats
LODI — The Lodi Salvation Army is collecting new and gently used coats for their annual Coat Drive and Giveaway.
Donated coats can be dropped off at the Salvation Army located at 525 W. Lockeford St., Lodi. The Salvation Army will accept donations until Nov. 8.
Coats of all shapes, sizes, colors, and styles will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis on Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People in need of coats are required to provide a proof of address and a form of identification for each person receiving a coat.
For more information about donating or receiving a coat call 209-369-5896.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi hospital to host hiring event for nurses
LODI — Adventist Health Lodi Memorial will host a hiring event for experienced registered nurses on Oct. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial in Classrooms A and B, 975 S. Fairmont Ave., Lodi.
The hiring event is for nurses with at least one year of acute care experience and offers the potential for on-site conditional offers for qualified applicants.
All of Adventist Health Lodi Memorial’s registered nurse positions are eligible for loan forgiveness, and many include referral and Join-our-Family bonuses with opportunities in acute physical rehabilitation, emergency, labor and delivery, medical-surgical, neonatal intensive care and outpatient procedures.
Details about the event are available at www.AdventistHealthLodiMemorial.org/RN or by emailing Silvank@ah.org.
Those who are interested but unable to attend may find more information and apply for open positions at www.Adventist HealthLodiMemorial.org /careers.
— Oula Miqbel
Open Garden Day to be on Saturday in Stockton
STOCKTON — The UC Master Gardeners will host an Open Garden Day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at The San Joaquin Learning Landscape, 2101 E. Earhart Ave., Stockton.
At Garden Day, people can ask questions and get tips from master gardeners.
There will be information booths on pest management, composting, vegetables and fruit trees, gardening with beneficial insects and more.
UC master gardening publications will be sold at a special discount for all Garden Day attendees.
Gardeners can also have three tools sharpened for free at the garden day, which will be available until 11:30 a.m.
Coffee and refreshments will be provided for all who attend the event.
For more information call the UC Master Gardeners at 209-953-6100.
— Oula Miqbel