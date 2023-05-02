THORNTON — New Hope School’s Expanded Learning Program invites the public to its Cinco de May Celebration at 2:45 p.m. Friday, May 5.
THORNTON — New Hope School’s Expanded Learning Program invites the public to its Cinco de May Celebration at 2:45 p.m. Friday, May 5.
Live music will be provided by Los Doble Jrs, featuring a former New Hope student.
A fundraiser will be held by Kinder Class, and New Hope students will perform folk dances.
Nachos, juice, water and fruit will be provided as well.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi Public Library to hold computer classes
LODI — The Lodi Public Library is offering the following free classes in its Computer Learning Center, 201 W Locust St., through the month of May:
• Advanced Microsoft Word — May 15, 16, 22 and 23 (four day class) at 10 a.m.
• Windows 11 Essentials — May 17-18 at 12:30 p.m.
• Introduction to PowerPoint — May 24 at 10 a.m.
• File Management Essentials — May 24-25 at 12:30 p.m.
• Making Flyers with Microsoft Word — May 30 at 10 a.m.
• Computer Basics — May 31 at 12:30 p.m.
• Email Essentials — June 1 at 12:30 p.m.
Each daily session runs about 2 1/2 hours. Advance registration is required and seating is limited.
In addition, the library offers one-on-one computer coaching on Mondays and Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m. Registration is not required for one-on-one coaching.
For more information, email CLCsignup@gmail.com, or call 209-333-5554.
— Wes Bowers
