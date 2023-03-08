Lodi City Council will use appointment process to fill vacant seat; Khan says he will fight his removal from city council in federal court

The Lodi City Council voted to appoint a replacement to former councilman Shakir Khan’s District 4 seat during a special meeting on Tuesday morning, choosing the option over holding an expensive election later this year or leaving the seat vacant.
Another special meeting will be held Tuesday, March 14 to hear public comment and approve a candidate application, timeline (including meeting schedules), and interview questions to ask the candidates at a future public meeting. The meeting, scheduled for 7 a.m., will be held at the Loel Senior Center, 105 S. Washington St.
Tuesday’s decision follows Khan’s disputed resignation after his arrest last month on more than a dozen election fraud charges related to the 2020 election. Khan has said he was under duress and coerced into signing his resignation during a visit from Lodi Mayor Mikey Hothi at the San Joaquin County Jail the day of his arrest. The city council has accepted the resignation as legally binding, while Khan, who is also facing charges of illegal gambling, money laundering, tax evasion and unemployment fraud from a 2020 arrest, and his attorney have vowed to take the fight to court.
Tuesday’s vote was 3-1 in favor of appointment, with Councilman Cameron Bregman abstaining. Following the vote, Bregman said he meant to cast a “no” vote, not an abstention. Bregman favored holding a special election to fill the seat.
“I do believe in a special election, because I do believe in the people’s voice,” he said. “In today’s age, I don’t believe that the government should have any more power. So to say the least, I do believe in the people’s voice. I may see that differently than some of the other people that were under Shak for second and third place (in the 2020 election), but I can support the people’s voice.”
The candidate who placed second in 2020 was Ramon Yepez, who collected 555 votes to Khan’s 837.
Yepez urged the council to appoint Khan’s replacement, stating that all the institutions that were in place to protect District 4 and its voters had ultimately failed them.
He said the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters had failed the voters, and that the office could not be trusted to hold a special election until it was determined what went wrong in 2020.
“You need to appoint someone who can claim to have the support of District 4,” he said. “If you appoint someone who didn’t respect the position enough to make their case in the last election and didn’t even earn one single vote, let alone the most legitimate vote, then you are doing something that is undemocratic, as like the former councilman did.”
Yepez acknowledged that his second-place finish in the 2020 election wouldn’t assure his appointment to the seat, but added that the voice of the District 4 voters should be considered when reviewing applicants.
“I know that there’s a process to be followed, and when considering an appointment, you need to let the people of District 4, finally after two years, have a say in who’s going to rep them,” he said. “You can do that by considering someone who can claim to have the support of District 4, and that is the person who had the most legitimate votes in the last election.”
During a Feb. 16 press conference, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Khan submitted dozens of fraudulent voter registration documents through the California Secretary of State’s online submission platform prior to the 2020 election.
State elections officials then turned those registrations over to the county registrar for inclusion on the voter rolls. The Secretary of State’s Office has not responded to multiple requests for comment on the allegations, and Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, whose 5th District includes San Joaquin County, has also declined to comment.
Current San Joaquin County Registrar Olivia Hale was not the county’s elections official in 2020, but told the News-Sentinel last month that once she learned of the suspected fraud, she researched the department’s records.
She said she learned the department had a single temporary employee verifying signatures and registrations at the time when a full-time staff member should have been responsible for the task.
City Attorney Janice Magdich said Yepez cannot simply be selected to replace Khan because it has been more than two years since the election and the statute of limitations has passed.
Under the statute, she said, the council’s only options were to conduct public interviews and appoint a new member, or hold a special election.
The earliest a special election could be held is Nov. 14, Magdich said, giving candidates time to prepare and campaign.
“The statute doesn’t give you (selecting the runner-up) as an option,” City Manager Steve Schwabauer said. “Your options are to interview any candidate that applies, and make a decision based on those candidates. There’s no reason that you couldn’t use the second place vote-getter as a factor in your decision, but you have to open it up to open interviews. You cannot just select one (person).”
Schwabauer noted earlier in the meeting that the estimated cost to hold a special election is as much as $50,000.
During public comment, Ria Jones said it’s important for the community’s citizens to vote their representatives into office rather than have them appointed.
“I feel like it’s fair to citizens and voters in District 4 to allow them their voice, to give them that opportunity,” Jones said. “They’re already feeling second-class, the red-headed stepchild... I think it speaks loudly for the city council to really give them that voice. If you appoint somebody for them, that’s all fine and well, yes they get represented, but is it their voice? Probably not.”
Vice mayor Lisa Craig said while she was not comfortable with how the 2020 played out, she was confident District 4 residents would make their voices heard through the appointment process.
“I am comfortable that if the citizens care, they will show up,” she said. “They will send us letters like we get every meeting that we have, and they will be part of what is certainly an engaged public process. I’m gonna count on that district, because in essence, we may get elected by a district, but we represent the entire city. And I don’t want anyone to feel as if we are just concerned about one portion of the city.”
Schwabauer said the appointment process can be conducted as the council chooses, but if it wanted the public’s participation in vetting candidates, the process could take a minimum of six weeks.
He said staff would need to create an agenda to conduct meetings, then work on the application. Candidates would then need about two weeks to apply, he said, followed by another two weeks to conduct interviews.
Mayor Mikey Hothi said he would like to see an appointment process similar to what the Lodi Unified School District’s Board of Education conducted to fill its Area 6 seat.
The board interviewed four candidates during a special meeting and allowed the public to comment before selecting its new member.
“Given the cost for this election and the fact that seat would be open until November, I think the fact that the Eastside is the most at-need community, it would be a disservice to the residents to leave this open until November.” Hothi said.
Khan was arrested by Sheriff’s Office deputies and booked into San Joaquin County Jail the morning of Feb. 16 morning on 14 felony counts of election fraud, including causing or procuring false voter registration, submission of fraudulent registration to Secretary of State, false nomination or declaration of candidacy, and fraudulently casting votes.
Hothi visited Khan in jail, suggesting he resign immediately. The mayor then drafted a hand-written resignation letter that both men signed.
City officials told the News-Sentinel the following day that Khan’s resignation had been accepted. His profile at www.lodi.gov had been removed, and the text “Resignation received February 16, 2023” replaced his photograph.
Khan called Hothi minutes after his resignation to rescind his decision.
He and his attorney, N. Allen Sawyer, insist the resignation is not valid and have threatened the city with legal action in federal court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.