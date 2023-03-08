Lodi City Council will use appointment process to fill vacant seat; Khan says he will fight his removal from city council in federal court

Shakir Khan speaks to the council about his disputed resignation at the Lodi city council meeting at Carnegie Forum on March 1.

 David Witte/News-Sentinel

The Lodi City Council voted to appoint a replacement to former councilman Shakir Khan’s District 4 seat during a special meeting on Tuesday morning, choosing the option over holding an expensive election later this year or leaving the seat vacant.

Another special meeting will be held Tuesday, March 14 to hear public comment and approve a candidate application, timeline (including meeting schedules), and interview questions to ask the candidates at a future public meeting. The meeting, scheduled for 7 a.m., will be held at the Loel Senior Center, 105 S. Washington St.