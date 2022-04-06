SACRAMENTO — This week is National Library Week, and to recognize the designation, California State Parks will be distributing the California State Library Parks Pass to public libraries across the state for checkout by library patrons.
The new pass will allow free vehicle day use entry at more than 200 participating state park units.
“Spending time in nature is crucial to our mental health and well-being,” First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom said in a Tuesday media statement.
“We’re lucky to have the largest state park system in the nation, and I am thrilled to partner with California State Parks and the California State Library to help make those spaces more accessible to California families,” she added. “With the California State Library Parks Pass, anyone with a library card will be able to unlock the benefits and beauty of our majestic state parks.”
California State Parks and the California State Library said research shows that spending time in the outdoors is associated with improved mental and physical health, and that many Californians face barriers to accessing their parks.
Many public libraries are likely within driving distance of one of the more than 200 state parks in California, the agencies said, and by reducing barriers to park access and partnering with entities such as public libraries, more residents will be able to explore the outdoors.
This will help generate positive impacts in the area of health, natural resource stewardship, and historical and cultural connections, the agencies said.
“Parks and libraries have the potential to be powerful symbols and agents for California’s open spaces,” California State Parks Director Armando Quintero said. “It is an honor to work side-by-side with the California State Library, Newsom Administration and partners to advance outdoor access to all Californians via public libraries, inspire stewardship for the state park system and build a healthier California.”
As part of a three-year pilot program that started this month, each library jurisdiction will receive at least three California State Library Parks Pass hangtags per branch for checkout by library patrons, including mobile libraries.
Park Passes will enter circulation on a rolling basis throughout April and May for checkout by library patrons, who can contact their local library for more information.
Library-card holders will be able to check out the pass for the allotted number of days allowed by the local library, then return the pass to the library for others to use.
The pass is valid for entry of one passenger vehicle carrying as many as nine people, or one highway licensed motorcycle at participating state park units.
“Libraries are trusted community hubs where Californians know they can find what they need to work, play, and thrive,” California State Librarian Greg Lucas said. “This partnership with State Parks now allows Californians to ‘check out’ California’s great outdoors at their community library.”
There are 1,184 public library buildings in the state, and more than 23 million Californians have library cards.
In 2019-2020, libraries circulated more than 97 million items such as books, technology, Wi-Fi hotspots, videos, music, instruments, tools, telescopes and more, all free of charge.
In addition, libraries hosted more than 300,000 programs in 2019-2020, with nearly 7.5 million people attending.
The California State Library will also be providing grant funding for outdoor-related items for checkout at libraries, as well as programs that teach natural resource stewardship and outdoor skills, or to encourage their library patrons to enjoy the outdoors and make historical and cultural connections to parks.
“All Californians should have the opportunity to be outdoors in nature,” California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot said. “Yet many of our state’s residents live in communities without adequate parks and open space. This innovative new program will enable more Californians to explore our incredible State Parks system, and in the process create more equitable access to nature and the outdoors.”
The 2021/22 State Budget included initiatives to advance equitable access to state parks and open spaces for all Californians, including a $9.1 million one-time general fund investment to launch a state parks pilot program to expand parks pass distribution, especially for youth in disadvantaged communities.
The pilot includes the California State Park Adventure Pass program that provides free day-use passes for fourth graders and their families, the revamped Golden Bear Pass Program and the California State Library Parks Pass.
“California State Parks Foundation was honored to work with First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom to secure funding for the California State Library Parks Pass program and other innovative pilot programs to increase access to the state's magnificent park system,” California State Parks Foundation executive director Rachel Norton said.
“We firmly believe every Californian should have access to the beauty and benefits of parks, and we know that cost can be a barrier to visiting. We're excited that local branch libraries will now be a gateway to state parks,”
For more information, visit CheckOutCAStateParks.com or parks.ca.gov/CaliforniaOutdoorsForAll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.