Embattled Lodi City Councilman Shakir Khan reportedly resigns after arrest on voter fraud charges

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Thursday following the arrest of Lodi City Councilman Shakir Khan, pictured on the monitor to the left, on voter fraud charges.

Lodi City Councilman Shakir Khan has reportedly resigned following his arrest on voter fraud charges on Thursday morning.

Just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, the City of Lodi posted a video of Mayor Mikey Hothi explaining the circumstances of Khan's resignation.