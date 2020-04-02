LODI — The City of Lodi’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is throwing down the gauntlet. The city department is inviting Lodians to join the SIP Challenge — short for Shelter In Place Challenge — on Facebook starting Monday.
“Every weekday morning you will find a new post on our Facebook page with a daily challenge following our weekly theme,” PRCS staff wrote on Facebook. “Complete the challenge and post a photo on your social media pages with #PlayLodi and be sure to tag us!”
Lodians can also participate on Instagram. Tagged photos will be entered into a photo contest.
For more information, visit www.lodi.gov/965/Stay-Active.
To follow Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services on social media, visit www.facebook.com/LodiParks or @lodiprcs on Instagram.
— K. Cathey
Animal shelter seeks temporary foster homes
LODI — PALS and Lodi Animal Services are teaming up to launch a temporary pet foster program that would place shelter animals in foster homes during the COVID-19 crisis.
Qualifying candidates must live within San Joaquin County and ideally will have had some fostering experience. For more information, call PALS at 209-224-0354 or email pals.lodi@yahoo.com.
— K. Cathey
Permits for restricted city parking lots available
LODI — Anyone who needs to apply for a new parking permit or renew their permit to park in restricted City of Lodi lots or on certain streets may do so via mail or submitted to the Finance Division dropbox.
City of Lodi buildings are closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Permits for Zone B (Downtown Lodi) parking are $15 per calendar quarter. Other permits are $5.50 and good through the end of 2022.
Payments can be made in the green drop box in the parking lot on the west side of the Finance Division, accessible from the 300 block of West Elm Street, or mailed to City of Lodi Finance Division, P.O. Box 3006, Lodi, CA 95241. Payments must be accompanied by a letter stating the permit holder’s zone and address.
The city will suspend parking enforcement temporarily so that permit holders have an opportunity to have their payments processed for the April-through-June quarter.
— News-Sentinel Staff
City issues new guidance for submitting projects
LODI — Guidance for all applicants seeking to start or continue projects requiring City of Lodi approvals is now available in a one-page document.
The “Applicant’s Guide for Development Services” is available at the City’s COVID-19 website www.lodi.gov/covid19, as well as on the Community Development and Public Works websites. It provides information and links on how to submit paper copies as well as electronic copies of plans and permit documents.
Although City Hall public counters remain closed, the Community Development and Public Works departments will accept appointments to receive required documents. More detailed information is provided in the guide and on the Community Development Department’s website at www.lodi.gov/169/Community-Development.
For further information, contact Public Works at 209-333-6706 or Community Development at 209-333-6711.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Highway 12 closures to begin April 12
STOCKTON — The California Department of Transportation is planning a series of highway closures on Highway 12 in both directions between Highway 160 and Interstate 5 for repairs to the Mokelumne River Bridge located at the Sacramento County line.
Caltrans will perform one-way traffic control at the bridge April 12-17 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Boat traffic will not be impacted by the closure.
The agency will then perform a 55-hour full closure of the highway April 17 at 9 p.m. to April 20 at 5 a.m. Work scheduled during this closure includes removal of the bridge “end jacks,” which secure the movable bridge back into alignment with the roadway after having opened for boat traffic.
As many as three additional 55-hour full closures are also required through the month of May. Dates have yet to be determined.
— Wes Bowers
Save-Mart Supermarkets offers special shopping hours for first responders
MODESTO — Save Mart Supermarkets, which owns S-Mart Foods in Lodi and Save-Mart in Galt, will start dedicating special shopping hours for first responders to assist and thank them for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dedicated shopping hours will begin today. First responders — medical personnel and firefighters, as well as law enforcement — will have the opportunity to shop at S-Mart Foods and Save-Mart one hour before and one hour after posted store hours every day for the time being. First responders will need to provide proof of credentials to access dedicated shopping.
Save Mart Companies also owns Lucky and FoodMaxx grocery stores, which will also have the special hours for first responders.
Last week, the company also dedicated special shopping hours for seniors and other at-risk groups from 6 to 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, and extended all Lucky and Save Mart pharmacy hours from 7 to 9 a.m.
— K. Cathey
ABC announces 30-day extension for licensees
SACRAMENTO — California Alcoholic Beverage Control Director Jacob Appelsmith announced Wednesday that licensees paying annual renewal fees or penalties on late annual renewal fee payments have been given a 30-day grace period.
Applesmith’s announcement comes after Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that will provide tax, regulatory, and licensing extensions for businesses.
The extension encompasses two main areas, ABC licensees paying their annual renewal fees that allow them to continue operating, and ABC licensees who owe the State of California penalty fees related to late payment of their annual renewal fees.
In addition to the extensions, the department released a new document on ABC’s public website called Guidance by License Type to help California’s alcoholic beverage industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new guidance tool is an easy to use, quick reference document that shows what licensees with on-sale privileges are able to do under the Notice of Regulatory Relief that ABC announced on March 19.
— Wes Bowers