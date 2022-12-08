Local winemaker honors his roots, caters to Latino market

Chris Rivera is following his dream. His passion.
While going to school to become a physical therapist, he took a part-time job helping bottle wine. It changed his life, and his career path.
“It was the overnight shift during December and January. It was cold, dark, and wet, but I didn’t hate it. I figured if this didn’t scare me away, then this opportunity in this industry that was unfolding in front of me might be worth a look,” he says.
While attending the University of the Pacific, Rivera met Stefan Jolley, VP of operations and whose family owns Klinker Brick Winery. One thing led to another and before he knew it, Rivera was hired as an assistant to Klinker Brick winemaker Joseph Smith.
He spent nine years at the winery, soaking up as much knowledge of the craft and industry as he could. While still working for Klinker Brick, Rivera decided to start his own wine label, calling it Seis Soles, which means “six suns.” His first release was in 2020.
Rivera left Klinker Brick in 2021, then worked a year at the Winery Exchange in Novato. A few months ago, he decided to take the plunge, quitting his job to run his fledgling wine business full time.
He’s candid about how things are going. “I don’t have a lot of money,” he says. He’s taken out no loans. He has invested all of his own money into the enterprise, and lives off the money he was able to save along the way. “I have no parachute,” he says.
He chuckles at the old axiom, “To make a million in the wine business you to start with a billion.”
One of the first things Rivera learned was that it takes a lot of effort to sell a bottle of wine. When he isn’t making the wine, he’s selling it. That requires him to travel up and down the state pouring his wine for events, parties, receptions, gatherings, quinceaneras, or almost any occasion.
Rivera is excited about expanding into the Latino market. He says it is largely untapped because the culture tends to gravitate towards tequila and beer. But he has found success in introducing people of his culture to his wines.
Right now, it’s a labor of love for Rivera. He says, “It’s exciting and scary at the same time.” Rivera says he’s trying to develop a brand “that has legs.” In other words, a wine that’s not only good inside the bottle, but popular in stores.
As tenuous as it may seem, Rivera is cautiously optimistic about the future of his wine label. “It’s exciting to see where it’s going.” However, he’s also realistic about the risks. Even if his venture fails, he says, “It’s worth the effort.”
“I didn’t originally set out to create my own wine or brand,” says Rivera.
After leaving UOP to take a job at Klinker Brick, Rivera went back to school, completing the UC Davis winemaking courses. Together with that education and the knowledge passed on to him by Klinker Brick winemaker Joseph Smith, he says he’s found his own style.
Rivera owns no vineyards, but buys fruit from local growers, including from his former employer, Klinker Brick. He also makes his wine at the Klinker Brick facilities in Lodi.
His latest release will include three red wines, a white wine blend, and rose. In all, Rivera says he bottles about 1,500 cases a year. However, he says he is planning to make some specialty wines in very small batches, about 30 cases each. “When they’re gone, they’re gone” he says.
Rivera says his little company is doing okay financially. But his goal for next year is to find “the right partner” to inject some additional capital into the business.
Rivera was born in Modesto to parents who came from Michoacan, Mexico.
“I grew up in (the) American culture with a love for my family’s Mexican roots and customs,” he says. “I experienced my family’s love of sharing love, food, and laughs, and that heavily influences what I do with Seis Soles Wines.”
Right now, Rivera’s wines are mostly sold direct to consumer via his website. However, his wines are also carried at the Wine Visitor Center on Turner Road, next to Wine and Roses, and The Lounge on School Street in downtown Lodi.
“Wine is a creative outlet for me. Something that stirs up passion, personal fulfillment, and the desire to improve and craft,” Rivera concludes.
