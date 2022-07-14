STOCKTON — Although San Joaquin County’s COVID-19 case rate appears to be declining, health officials say there is no telling when the end of the current surge in cases will end.
As of July 4, the county’s case rate was 31.5 per 100,000 residents according to county public health’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Since that date, health officials believe that case rate may drop to 25.7 per 100,00 residents, but cases for that time period have not been completely reported due to a seven-day lag.
“Unfortunately, we are not coming out of the latest surge,” Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer, said this week.
“We really can’t use the case rates as an accurate barometer any more, with so many people using rapid antigen tests at home that do not get reported or added into the case rate numbers,” she added.
Even though case rates are declining, the county’s test positivity rate has risen steadily from 14.1 on Independence Day to 15.5 Wednesday.
In addition, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have also increased from 45 to 73 in that same span.
“Looking at our hospitalizations gives us more insight, and what we’ve seen is a 20% increase in hospitalizations over the past two days,” Park said. “This was not a surprise to us, as we’ve seen hospitalizations rise statewide and nationwide, due to the highly transmissible BA.5 subvariant of omicron.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.5 variant is estimated to make up 65% of strains in the country as of last week, carrying key mutations that help it escape antibodies generated by vaccines and prior infections.
In recent weeks, Park said the BA.5 variant has found its way into San Joaquin County, but it is unknown for how many cases it accounts.
Total cases in the county are now at 184,005 since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, while deaths from the virus have reached 2,257. Of those, 19,931 cases and 304 deaths have been in Lodi.
Some 6,126 cases and 95 deaths have been in the city’s 95242 ZIP code, and 11,552 cases and 185 deaths have been in the 95240 ZIP code. Another 279 cases and three deaths are in the city’s 95241 ZIP code.
In Lockeford, which is in the 95240 and 95237 ZIP codes, there have been 2,734 cases and 28 deaths.
There have been 1,375 cases and 19 deaths in the 95220 ZIP code that includes Acampo, and there have been 142 cases and one death in the 95227 ZIP code that includes Clements.
There have been 939 cases and 13 deaths in Woodbridge’s 95258 ZIP code, and there have been 223 cases and four deaths in Thornton’s 95868 ZIP code.
County public health said 474,074 residents, or 65.3% of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated. Complete vaccination statistics are still not available on the department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Sacramento County Public Health reported Wednesday that there have been 318,085 total cases and 3,272 deaths since the pandemic began. Of those, 7,460 cases and 80 deaths have been in Galt.
More than 1.05 million residents in Sacramento County are fully vaccinated, while 72% are partially vaccinated.
In Galt, 16,355 residents, or 63% of the eligible population, is fully vaccinated. Partial vaccinations by city are not available.
