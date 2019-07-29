RIO VISTA — Caltrans has scheduled to close one lane of the Highway 12 Rio Vista Bridge on Tuesday and Thursday for routine inspections.
One lane of the bridge will close at 9 a.m. and re-open at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday
One-way traffic control and flaggers will be in effect during the closures. The lane will be closed during inspections for the safety of the inspectors and the public. One lane will remain open at all times.
Motorists should expect delays.
— Wes Bowers
Doobie Bros. tribute band to play in Lodi
LODI — Founded in 2011, Long Train Runnin’ is a six-piece tribute to the Doobie Brothers. The musicians put on a high-energy show with a focus on replicating the Doobie Brothers’ famous sound.
“Great seats (are) still available online or at the door, so don’t miss it!” producer John Zurflueh said.
The band will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi. For more information, call 209-333-5550 or visit www.loditickets.com.
— Kyla Cathey
POLITICAL NOTES
Lodi Association of Wineries endorses Villapudua for Assembly
STOCKTON — Former San Joaquin County supervisor Carlos Villapudua announced this week that the Lodi Association of Wineries has endorsed his campaign for the 13th Assembly District.
Villapudua is running against supervisor Kathy Miller and Stockton City Councilwoman Christina Fugazi for the seat, which will be vacated by the termed-out Susan Talamantes Eggman in 2020.
Tom Hoffman, president of the Lodi Association of Wineries, said Villapudua has been a tireless advocate of family-owned wineries in the region since his time on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors.
“He has reached out for our input and expertise on all things winery related multiple times and has shown that he is one of the few in public office who backs his words up with actions,” Hoffman said. “We know that Carlos will put in the time and effort needed in to make sure our voices are heard in Sacramento.”
The former chief executive officer of the San Joaquin County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Villapudua currently serves as Governmental Relations Manager for Western Pacific Truck School, helping to ensure that San Joaquin County has a steady supply of vocationally educated truck drivers at the ready for what is quickly being the major logistics and transportation hub in California.
— Wes Bowers