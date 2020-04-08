STOCKTON — Due to public health concerns and to slow the spread of COVID-19, the San Joaquin County Administration Building and Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office are closed to the public.
In accordance with state law, the delinquent date and time for the second installment of the 2019-2020 secured property taxes is now 5 p.m. on the next business day after the County Administration Building and Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office re-open. The date for re-opening has not been determined, but will be announced. Please check sjcttc.org for up to date information.
The county encourages all property owners able to pay property taxes to do so. Local services such as emergency response, public health and safety, including police and fire services, as well as ongoing services for other social and criminal justice services provided by the county, cities and other local government agencies depend on property taxes. Additionally, schools, cities and other local government agencies rely on property taxes collected to make payments on bond obligations for school facilities and public infrastructure.
To make a payment online or view payment status, visit sjcttc.org. To pay by phone, please call 866-954-1829. Payments by check or money order may be mailed to SJC TTC, P.O Box 2169, Stockton, Calif., 95201-2169.
— Wes Bowers
Day 2 Day Diabetes cancels April meeting
LODI — The Day 2 Day Diabetes Support Group has canceled its April meeting due to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 21 at the First Baptist Church, 267 N. Mills Ave. in Lodi, provided that the statewide and countywide stay-at-home orders are lifted. A guest speaker is planned for 6 p.m.
— K. Cathey
SJCOE shares online resource for teachers, families
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Office of Education has launched LOCkER, a new online tool to support teachers, students and their families as they navigate distance learning.
LOCkER, which stands for Learning Outside of the Classroom Enrichment Resources, gathers a collection of free, teacher-vetted resources for students at all grade levels. New videos are released daily covering topics from reading, math and technical education to life skills and environmental literacy. The videos are produced by local educators and community partners.
LOCkER will also include activities like “Sending Hope,” which invites students to write letters or create artwork for people living in nursing homes and other residential facilities who cannot receive visitors at this time.
To find out more about LOCkER, visit www.sjcoe.org/LOCkER. The weekly schedule will also be posted to the SJCOE’s Facebook page each Sunday at www.facebook. com/sjcoefb.
— K. Cathey