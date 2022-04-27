Two Stockton residents are in custody after leading Lodi Police Department Officers on a pursuit that ended in a collision Tuesday afternoon.
Lt. Rick Garcia said officers responded to an armed robbery at Lodi Lake at 2:13 p.m., and found a 19-year-old victim who said the assailants fled in his Toyota.
“Officers located the vehicle in the area, they got behind it, and the driver increased their speed,” he said. “A pursuit ensued that went through several city streets before the vehicle ended up on southbound Highway 99 from Turner Road.”
Garcia said the suspect drove erratically at high rates of speed along the freeway before exiting at Harney Lane. Soon afterward, the pursuit ended when the vehicle collided with a chain link fence, Garcia said.
Jaylin Dunn, 18, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading and conspiracy. Sandra Jackson, also 18, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy.
Both were booked into Lodi City Jail and were transferred to San Joaquin County Jail in French Camp, Garcia said. Nobody was injured in the robbery or the collision, he said.
