STOCKTON — A 14-year-old student was arrested Monday morning after Stockton Police Department officers received information that he had marijuana with him on campus.
Officers contacted the boy at school at 8:30 a.m., and after searching his backpack, they found a BB gun, police said.
The gun was not loaded, but a CO2 cartridge was also found, police said.
The boy was arrested on suspicion of bringing an air pistol onto school grounds, police said.
— Wes Bowers
S.J. Sheriff probes boat crash that killed one
FRENCH CAMP — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a boating collision that occurred near Ski Beach on the San Joaquin Delta on Saturday.
The cause of the collision is unknown. Five people were taken to a local hospital for injuries, and a sixth, later identified as 24-year-old Kelly Blake of Discovery Bay, was found deceased at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The pilot of the second boat departed the scene but remained in contact with the Sheriff’s Office, as he sought medical attention for his passengers, investigators said.
— Wes Bowers
Cosumnes River paddle tour to be Saturday
GALT — The Cosumnes River Preserve will host a leisurely paddle up the Cosumnes River, and its sloughs on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
This is a great paddle tour for those who have not paddled on the preserve in the past or want to learn about the flora and fauna of the area.
Participants are required to bring their own boat, canoe, kayak or paddleboard.
This event is free for all to attend.Participants will meet at the Cosumnes River Preserve Visitor Center parking lot, Cosumnes River Preserve, 13501 Franklin Blvd., Galt at 8:30 a.m.
People can register through EventBrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/guid-ed-paddle-tour-through-the-co-sumnes-river-preserve-registration.
— Oula Miqbel
Blood drive to be Friday in Lodi parking lot
LODI — The Berkshire Hathaway is hosting a blood drive on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Berkshire Hathaway parking lot, 2401 W. Turner Road, Suite 300, Lodi.
Berkshire Hathaway is working with The American Red Cross to host a blood drive during a time when the the Red Cross has a critical shortage of type O blood and urges eligible donors to give now to help patients facing trauma and other life-threatening situations.
The Red Cross currently has less than a two-day supply of type O blood available for emergency rooms, where it can be most critical.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Eligible donors with type O blood are also encouraged to make a Power Red donation, where available. During a Power Red donation, donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact.
— Oula Miqbel
Paint and Sip fundraiser to help Farmland Trust
LODI — Bokisch Vineyards will host a paint and sip fundraiser to support the California Farmland Trust on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bokisch Vineyard, 18921 Atkins Road, Lodi.
The California Farmland Trust is an organization based in Elk Grove that is determined to protect regional farmland and agriculture.
The painting class held at Bokisch Vineyards will be led by local artist Lindsey Liberman of Pinot’s Palette.
All proceeds from the event will directly benefit local farmland conservation and the CFT.
To purchase tickets for the paint night visit www. cafarmtrust.org/events or contact Melanee Cottrill by email at mcottrill@cafarmtrust.org or by phone at 916-687-3178, for more information.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Low Vision meeting to be in Lodi on Thursday
This month’s Lodi Low Vision meeting will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the Solstice Retirement Facility activity room, 2145 W. Kettleman Lane, Lodi.
Suzanne Schultz from the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office will present information to protect yourself from fraud.
For more information, call (209) 368-5900.
— Wes Bowers
Register for computer classes at Lodi Library
The Lodi Public Library offers free classes in its Computer Learning Center, located at 201 W. Locust St. All classes require advance registration. Visit the library, call (209) 333-5554, or email Lodi.
Library.CLC@gmail.com for more information or to register.
• Intro to Cloud computing: Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prerequisite: Basic computer skills
• Computer basics and the Internet: Oct. 2, 9 a.m. to noon
• Email and Cloud computing: Oct. 3, 9 a.m. to noon
• Microsoft Excel: Oct. 1-2 and 8-9, 3 to 6 p.m. Prerequisite: Basic computer skills
— Wes Bowers
Lockeford MAC meeting to be on Thursday
LOCKEFORD — The Lockeford Municipal Advisory Council will hold a meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Lockeford Community Center, 19258 N. Jack Tone Road.
Along with scheduled reports, there will be a special presentation about 2-1-1 San Joaquin Information and Referral Services, including finding programs and services in San Joaquin County to meet needs of individuals including housing, healthcare, counseling, food and legal services, among others.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office will also provide an update on the discontinuation of the Community Car program and staffing changes.
— Wes Bowers