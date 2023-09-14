LODI — Tour registration is now open for the 25th annual Lodi Sandhill Crane Festival, which will be held from Nov. 3 to 5. Reservations are strongly recommended as tours fill quickly.

Other festival features, including an art show, children’s activities, an exhibit hall, and informative speakers, take place at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi. All are free and open to the public.

Recommended for you