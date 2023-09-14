LODI — Tour registration is now open for the 25th annual Lodi Sandhill Crane Festival, which will be held from Nov. 3 to 5. Reservations are strongly recommended as tours fill quickly.
Other festival features, including an art show, children’s activities, an exhibit hall, and informative speakers, take place at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi. All are free and open to the public.
The Festival Art Show is also accepting submissions, which are due Oct. 19. Featuring area artists, the show includes fine art and photography.
San Joaquin County supervisors seek volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to
serve on the following boards and commissions:
• Council for Quality Care and Education of Children — One community representative and one consumer representative.
• In-Home Supportive Services Advisory Council — One “other” representative.
• Parks and Recreation Commission — One fourth supervisorial district representative.
• Workforce Development Board — One adult and education literacy representative; two at-large business representatives; one youth education/local education agency representative: and one community based organization education and training for clients with barriers representative.
The deadline to submit applications is Oct. 6. Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the Nov. 7 meeting. Those appointed will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
