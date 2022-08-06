The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office filed charges in about half the cases referred for prosecution in 2021, according to an annual report released by the office on Friday afternoon.
Of the 23,300 cases referred last year — 1,685 cases were referred from Lodi — charges were filed in 54% of the cases, 38% were declined and 7% are under further investigation.
The 2021 report provides a look at the types of cases referred to the DA’s office, from where the cases originate, and who is impacted by crime in San Joaquin County, either as a defendant or victim. The report was compiled, reviewed, and vetted by the policy and planning department, as well as the data committee, according to District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar,
“Strengthening public trust and transparency continue to be priorities of my administration,” Verber Salazar said of the report. “I am proud to share this data report with the community as it reflects the high-standards of my dedicated team.”
Homicides in the county saw a sizable drop from 2020 (86) to 2021 (62), a nearly 30% decline. There are still 36 open homicide cases from 2021, which is well below the 53 open cases from 2020 but well above the nine open cases from 2016. Open cases began trending higher in 2017.
Other findings highlighted in the report include:
• Misdemeanors made up 62% of cases filed for prosecution.
• In 2021, the Victim-Witness Unit and Family Justice Center served 16,662 individuals impacted by crime. Of those 16,662 victims, 35% received services for harm pertaining to domestic or familial violence.
• The Quality of Life unit charged 665 cases in 2021 versus 385 in 2020, with a significant increase of identity theft cases charged.
• Males accounted for 81% of defendants.
To see the full report, visit shorturl.at/aKNS5.
