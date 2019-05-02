Nothing can keep Dr. Tom Fahey away from his duties as a surgeon at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital, not even a celebration of his 1,000th robotic procedure.
“It’s a little more than that,” Fahey said on Wednesday.
Fahey uses two robots for his procedures: The da Vinci Surgical System SI purchased in 2012, and the XI purchased a few years later, paid for by the Lodi Memorial Health Foundation.
“The whole purpose of this thing is it’s minimally invasive,” said Wayne Craig, the foundation’s president and chief executive officer.
Sitting at a control console, Fahey uses one of the robots to make small incisions in three or four locations in the patient’s body, usually for gallbladder removal or hernia surgeries. The robots also feature cameras which provide three-dimensional, magnified views.
The robot cauterizes as it cuts, Craig said, resulting in roughly 50 percent less bleeding for the patient.
“That all translates to less pain during recovery,” Craig said.
Less pain during recovery means Fahey has had to write fewer opioid prescriptions — which he calls “scrips” — which he views as yet another benefit for his patients.
“I probably had to write five scrips in the last year for any kind of opioid medication,” Fahey said. “If we hadn’t gotten robotics, I don’t know if it would have evolved that way.”
The minimally invasive nature of the gallbladder and hernia procedures also mean faster recovery times for his patients, Fahey said, approximately one to two weeks versus six weeks for an open procedure.
“I let them direct their recovery, rather than telling them they can’t do anything for a certain amount of time,” Fahey said.
In addition to less blood loss and shorter hospital stays, robotic surgeries also usually have lower rates of complications and result in less scarring for the patients.
“The robot’s just another tool we use to create a better patient experience, and it’s working out really well,” Fahey said.