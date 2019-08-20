WalletHub puts Delta College as fourth best in nation

STOCKTON — A national finance entity has ranked the county’s lone community college as one of the top in the country.
WalletHub, a Washington, D.C.-based personal finance website, released a report Monday that ranks San Joaquin Delta College as the fourth-best community college in the nation.
The report compared 710 community colleges across 19 indicators of cost and quality, the organization said Monday.
Schools were evaluated based on cost and financing; education outcomes; and career outcomes for the fall of 2018.
Delta College officials said the report is a reflection of what administration has long known: that their school offers high-quality education at a very low cost.
“We thank WalletHub for their work in identifying the best colleges in the nation and for recognizing Delta College among those best colleges,” Delta College president Omid Pourzanjani said Monday.
“Delta College truly embodies the spirit of ‘having the whole village support each student,’ and we are continually looking for ways to improve our processes and practices,” he said.
Cost and Financing
When it comes to affordability at Delta College, WalletHub ranked the school 11th overall in the nation.
The cost of in-state tuition and fees at Delta totaled $1,104, which tied for third lowest in the country with American River, Sacramento City and Folsom Lake colleges.
The average amount of grant or scholarship aid received by Delta students was $5,600, per-pupil spending was found to be $13,318, and average faculty salary was determined to be $81,945.
Education Outcomes
Retention, graduation, transfers and awarded credentials were some of the criteria used to determine the quality of education at Delta.
According to the report, the school has a 75 percent first-year retention rate, but a graduation rate of just 28 percent.
The rate of transfers out of Delta was determined to be 9 percent.
There were 65.58 credentials awarded for every 100 full-time students as well.
Career Outcomes
For life after community college, WalletHub found that the median salary students earn after attending Delta was $30,800, while 21 percent of students default on their loans.
Nearly 42 percent of former Delta students earn more than the average of high school graduates, and the return on educational investment at the college is 114.3 percent.
Delta’s return on educational investment percentage was ranked 15th in the country, according to the study.
Delta was one of just two community colleges in California that made WalletHub’s top 20 in the study. Irvine Valley College was ranked 15th overall.
Of the 77 California community colleges surveyed for the study, Palo Verde College in Blythe was ranked last.
State Technical College of Missouri was ranked the best community college in the country, followed by Arkansas State University-Mountain Home and Southern Arkansas University Tech.
Sisseton Wahpeton College , was ranked the worst community college in the nation.
For the complete list of best and worst community colleges, visit https://tinyurl. com/o2xsn5n.