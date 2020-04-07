- 223 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 13 deaths. The county will release a weekly report breaking cases down by city, age and other demographics on Fridays.
- 525 cases in Sacramento County. 5 cases have been confirmed in Galt, 1 in Isleton, and 95 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 21 deaths, including 12 in Sacramento, 3 in Elk Grove, 1 in Citrus Heights and 3 in the unincorporated county. 5 patients were children 0 to 17, 208 were adults 18 to 49, 135 were adults 50 to 64, and 177 were 65 and older.
- 90 cases in Stanislaus County, 5 cases in Calaveras County (2 recovered), and 3 cases in Amador County (2 recovered). No related deaths are reported in these three counties.
- 634 cases in Alameda County, with 15 deaths.
- 442 cases in Contra Costa County, with 7 deaths.
- 17,351 cases in California, with 432 deaths.
- 396,223 cases in the United States, with 12,722 deaths. 21,763 have recovered.
- 1,426,096 cases in 184 countries, with 81,865 deaths. 300,054 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Monday, April 6 by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when it is available.