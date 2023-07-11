CHP asks for help tracking suspect accused of spraying officer with chemical

STOCKTON — The California Highway Patrol is asking for tips from the public that could lead to the arrest of Timothy Scott Egger, 55, of Salida, who is suspected of spraying a CHP officer with an unknown chemical in the Clements area.
At approximately 10:50 a.m. Thursday, July 6, a CHP Valley Division commercial enforcement officer stopped a single-occupant vehicle for speeding in the Clements area, according to a news release from the CHP.
When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver suddenly reached out of the window and sprayed him in the face with an unknown chemical, CHP stated.
The officer was incapacitated and temporarily blinded, and the suspect fled in the vehicle.
The officer was transported to a local hospital, where he has since been treated and released.
Investigators have identified the suspect as Egger, according to the CHP, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Officers are actively searching for him, and anyone suspected of assisting him will be arrested and charged, the CHP stated.
Anyone with information about Egger or his current location is asked to call the CHP Valley Division’s tip line at 916-731-6580 or the Stockton CHP office at 209-938-4800.
