CHP asks for help tracking suspect accused of spraying officer with chemical

The California Highway Patrol is seeking tips from the public on the whereabouts of suspect Timothy Scott Egger.

STOCKTON — The California Highway Patrol is asking for tips from the public that could lead to the arrest of Timothy Scott Egger, 55, of Salida, who is suspected of spraying a CHP officer with an unknown chemical in the Clements area.

At approximately 10:50 a.m. Thursday, July 6, a CHP Valley Division commercial enforcement officer stopped a single-occupant vehicle for speeding in the Clements area, according to a news release from the CHP.