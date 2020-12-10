Like many other anticipated gatherings and celebrations this year, a beloved Lodi holiday tradition has had to take a hiatus, for this year at least — but a new drive-thru event promises to fill the gap.
The first-ever Christmas Light Extravaganza will be held at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds on Friday and Saturday, featuring 30 Christmas light exhibits created by local businesses, nonprofits and civic groups.
Hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Lodi, the event replaces the Parade of Lights that traditionally traversed Downtown, which the civic group had to cancel because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Kiwanis Club felt it really needed to do something for the community this year,” event manager Chet Somera said. “When we’ve had COVID and a lot of other bad situations, the club felt we needed something positive in the community, and something we could enjoy this holiday season.”
Each exhibit will be as large as 50 feet in size, sited in various areas of the festival grounds in a way that provides a one-way course through the Grape Festival, Somera said.
This year’s event theme is “Christmas Toys,” and exhibits will be created and sponsored by familiar parade participants such as Tokay Colony 4-H, Habañero Hots, Waste Management, the Lodi District Grape Growers Association and the Boosters of Boys and Girls Sports, among others.
The Lodi police and fire departments will also have displays, with the latter, of course, hosting Santa Claus as a guest on top of one of its fire engines.
The Lodi Grape Festival Board of Directors will have an exhibit during the event, which Grape Festival manager Mark Armstrong described as Santa in his office, working on his “Naughty or Nice” list.
“When (the Kiwanis Club) first brought this to me a few months ago, I thought it was a brilliant idea,” he said. “(The Parade of Lights) got people out and was something everybody could be involved in. I think everybody is bored, looking for something to do, so why not load the kids in the car in their pajamas and come out to this? It’s a great way for us to give back to the community.”
The Grape Festival directors are collecting bicycles and toys for the event, which will be donated to a local church and the One-Eighty Teen Center, Armstrong said.
Motorists are being encouraged to approach the event from Turner Road and Cherokee Lane to make a right onto Lockeford Street and then an immediate right turn through the first gate into the festival grounds.
Food will be available for purchase, but vehicle occupants will not be allowed to step outside to order. Rather, guests will be handed menus as they enter the festival, and as they drive a few feet along, someone will take their order. Food will then be delivered to the car during the event, Somera said.
In addition, several vendors will be available throughout the drive selling light trinkets. If guests want to purchase the trinkets, they can call one of the vendors to the car, he said.
After driving through the extravaganza, motorists can exit on Calaveras Street, making a right or left turn to go home.
While there will not be as many exhibits this year as there have been floats and parade entries in years past, Somera said he is expecting a very large turnout over the two-day event.
“I don’t know how many people are going to come in,” he said. “But I’ve been getting calls from people in Sacramento and Modesto. We’ve had advertising all across the region, and we’re just going to have all kinds of people from all over the place. We feel we’re going to have a great turnout.”
The Christmas Lights Extravaganza will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Grape Festival, 413 E. Lockeford St., Lodi.