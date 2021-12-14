As the statewide COVID-19 case rate has increased by 47% and hospitalizations have increased by 14% since Thanksgiving, the California Department of Public Health on Monday issued new guidance to curb the spread of the virus.
The guidance, to take effect on Wednesday, requires masks be worn in all indoor settings through Jan. 15, 2022, regardless of vaccination status.
On Jan. 15, the CDPH will make further recommendations as needed, reports state.
In addition, people attending indoor events with more than 1,000 people need to provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative antigen test within one day, or two days for a PCR test.
Travelers returning to the state should get tested within three to five days of returning and self-isolate if experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, the CDPH said.
In a media statement issued Monday, Dr. Tomás J. Aragón CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer, said the collective actions of all Californians can save lives during the upcoming holiday season.
“We are already seeing a higher level of transmission this winter and it is important to act now to prevent overwhelming our busy hospitals so we can provide quality health care to all Californians,” he said. “All Californians should get vaccinated and receive their booster. Getting your whole family up to date on vaccination is the most important action you can take to get through the pandemic and to protect yourself from serious impacts from the virus and its variants. Testing and masking remain important tools in slowing the spread.”
The new guidelines come as cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant begin cropping up around the country. According to the CDPH, 24 confirmed omicron variant cases have been reported in California.
As of Monday, San Joaquin County’s case rate had increased to 12.9 per 100,000, up from 9.8 reported last week. Between Dec. 10 and 13, there have been 343 new cases, according to San Joaquin County Public Health Services.
There have been 27 new cases in Lodi, two new cases in Acampo and two in Clements.
The county has not seen a significant increase in hospitalizations over the last week, as 73 were being treated at seven facilities Monday.
There have been no confirmed reports of the omicron variant in cases so far, county health said.
Some 416,633 eligible San Joaquin County residents — 60.4% of the population — have been fully vaccinated, while 62,297 residents — 9% of the population — are partially vaccinated.
In Lodi, 40,609 residents are fully vaccinated and 5,869 are partially vaccinated. That’s 66.9% and 9.7%, respectively.
There have been 104,184 cases and 1,846 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
In Sacramento County, there have been 166,285 cases and 2,438 deaths. Of those numbers, there have been 638 new cases and four new deaths in that county.
Some 946,532 residents in Sacramento County are fully vaccinated, and another 978,840 are partially vaccinated.
There have been 4,350 cases and 59 deaths in Galt, while 14,869 have been fully vaccinated. That’s 57% of the city’s population.
The CDPH on Monday said unvaccinated residents are 7.1 times more likely to get COVID-19 and 12.5 more times likely to be hospitalized. They are also 13 more times likely to die from the virus, the CDPH said.
A spokesperson for San Joaquin County Public Health Services was unavailable for comment.