The Lodi Planning Commission will consider amending the city’s zoning code Wednesday night to comply with the state’s effort to increase affordable housing.
The amendments to be considered are actually two new sections that will allow multiple units on certain residential lots and permit property owners to split some lots in two.
The new “Two Unit Urban Residential Development” section, according to city staff, allows the development of additional dwelling units, as well as accessory dwelling units, on residential parcels, subject to approved criteria.
Staff said this new section of the zoning code would only apply to the city’s low density residential districts, which includes various properties on the western and southern borders of Lodi.
Criteria for approval includes that the site is not in a historic district; is not on prime farmland; is not a known hazardous waste site; and that the housing would not require the demolition or alteration of existing affordable housing or rental housing.
In addition, the new section sets development standards addressing the number of units and ADUs that can be built on a site; a requirement that 10% of a site be reserved for open space; a requirement that new units match the architectural style of an existing home on the parcel; and that the new development cannot be used as short-term rentals.
There would also be a requirement for one parking space unless the parcel is near a high-quality transit corridor or a major transit stop, or within one block of a car share vehicle, in which no parking would be required, staff said.
The “Urban Lot Split” chapter would allow landowners or developers to split an existing lot in two, provided that more specific criteria are met.
That criteria includes that each new lot must be at least 40% the size of the original lot or 1,200 square feet, whichever is greater; and each lot must be able to accommodate two 800-square-foot dwelling units.
In addition, each lot must have water, sewer, storm drain, gas and electric service; and they cannot be used for short-term rentals.
The zoning code changes are in response to SB 9, also known as the California HOME Act. Signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year, the bill took effect on Jan. 1 and seeks to increase the supply of affordable housing across the state.
Last March, the 2021 Housing Element presented to the Lodi City Council revealed that while the city had issued permits for 1,461 new units during the 2014-2022 regional housing cycle, of which 1,332 were for above moderate income housing.
However, only 52 permits were issued for very low income housing units and 27 were for low income housing units.
To meet a Regional Housing Needs Assessment, the city would have to issue permits for 445 very low income units, 304 low income units and 283 moderate income units, according to staff.
Under SB 9, state law and Lodi’s amended zoning code would allow the city to deny applications if a “specific adverse impact” would result and there was no feasible way to mitigate or avoid the impact, staff said.
The public works department identified three areas where specific impacts could result, including neighborhoods where existing storm drains are less than 12 inches in diameter.
Increasing development in those areas could cause undersized storm drainage lines to be overwhelmed by higher storm runoff, which in turn could potentially cause flooding.
These areas are mostly in older residential areas in the western portion of Lodi, staff said.
There are neighborhoods in the eastern portion of Lodi where the amount of wastewater flowing in existing underground lines exceeds the city’s existing standard, staff said, and adding more dwelling units in those areas could cause sewage overflows.
And increasing housing in areas with existing wastewater pumping stations designed to accommodate a specific amount of flow could exceed pump capacity, staff said.
Those neighborhoods are located in the northwest and southwest areas of town.
Wednesday’s planning commission begins at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Forum, 305 West Pine St. The meeting can be viewed online at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.
