STOCKTON — In an effort to not only hinder theft and misuse but also spare the environment from toxic disposal, San Joaquin County Public Health Services and the San Joaquin County Opioid Safety Coalition are providing residents with four drop-off locations for expired and unwanted human and animal drugs.

The drop off sites will be collecting drugs and vaping devices from residents on Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.