STOCKTON — In an effort to not only hinder theft and misuse but also spare the environment from toxic disposal, San Joaquin County Public Health Services and the San Joaquin County Opioid Safety Coalition are providing residents with four drop-off locations for expired and unwanted human and animal drugs.
The drop off sites will be collecting drugs and vaping devices from residents on Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The service is free and anonymous — no questions asked. Residents can stop by the following four walk-in and drive-through sites throughout the county:
• Stockton Unified School District Department of Public Safety, 640 North San Joaquin St. Stockton
• Code 3 Wear, 304 Lincoln Center, Stockton
• Young’s Payless Market, 18980 North Highway 88, Lockeford
• Woodbridge Grange Hall, 1074 East Academy St. Woodbridge
The sites cannot accept needles or sharps, and Pills may be brought in loose, in blister packs, or in their original prescription bottles.
Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container, and vaping devices and cartridges must have lithium batteries removed.
“Drug overdose and opioid misuse are serious issues that threaten the wellbeing of our loved ones,” Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer, said. “We do not want our unused expired drugs to add to the problem. Therefore, let’s clean out our medicine cabinets and dispose of all our unused or expired medications at the drop off locations or collection sites. Let’s be part of the solution.”
This Drug Take Back Day is the 23rd nationwide event since its inception more than 10 years ago. Last spring more than 565 pounds of unused or expired medications were collected at San Joaquin County collection sites during the April 2022 Drug Take Back Day.
In addition to DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, there are more than 11,000 authorized collectors available year-round. San Joaquin County’s Medication and Sharps Disposal Program’s website provides information on free and safe disposal of medical sharps and medications while DEA’s year-round collection site locator pinpoints controlled substance public disposal locations.
