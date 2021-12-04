Seven entries in Thursday’s Parade of Lights were recognized in three categories as being the best of some 80 participants.
“All the entries were really awesome,” Lodi Kiwanis Club member and event organizer Chet Somera said.
“We had a pretty tough time trying to figure out which were the best ones,” he said. “We had three judges, and they all said it was pretty difficult to decide.”
Floats and Vehicles Category
• First place: Pacific Coast Producers’ Christmas Train
• Second place: Kaehler Dairy Farms’ “Miracle on Moo Street”
• Third place: Lodi fire Department and the Fire Truck
Non-Vehicle Category
• First place: Lodi High School Cheerleaders
• Second place: Tokay High School Royal Regiment Band
• Third place: Lodi Christian School
Unique entry: Rancho Vidauri