One man is in custody after a second-alarm fire at an apartment complex in the north part of Lodi Thursday morning.
Lodi Fire Department responded to the blaze on the corner of Lower Sacramento Road and Turner Road at about 6 a.m.
“It’s a two-story complex, and there were four units involved,” City of Lodi spokeswoman Mary Campbell said. “It started in an upstairs apartment, and luckily it was contained to just those four units. Our guys had it knocked down in about 24 minutes.”
Campbell said no residents were injured in the incident, but a Lodi firefighter sustained minor burns.
Woodbridge Fire District assisted with suppression, and other rural fire districts provided coverage throughout the city while Lodi personnel battled the blaze.
Damage to the structure has not been determined, Campbell said. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.
One man was arrested by Lodi Police Department officers at the scene. His identity had not been released Thursday morning.
