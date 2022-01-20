Hours after Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, said he would not seek reelection this year, another incumbent serving another Congressional district announced he would run for the seat.
“150 years ago my great-great-grandpa settled in Manteca to start a peach farm and raise his family,” Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, Tweeted on Tuesday. “I’m excited to announce I’ll be running for reelection in CA-9, that very same community.”
A Turlock native, Harder has been serving the 10th Congressional District — which represents Tracy, Manteca, Ripon and Escalon — since 2019.
New boundaries approved by the California Redistricting Committee late last month moved Harder’s District to Contra Costa County.
Shortly after the approval, he announced he would seek election in the 13th District, which now encompasses the southwestern portion of San Joaquin County, western Stanislaus County, Merced County, and the western portions of Madera and Fresno counties.
“Rep. McNerney has made our entire state proud throughout his career,” Harder said. “I’m grateful to call him a mentor and a friend. Please join me in thanking him for a life of public service.”
Also running for the 9th District seat are San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti and UC Davis clinical lab researcher Harpreet Chima.
Patti, a Stockton native and Stagg High School alum, announced his bid for the seat last November in a campaign video posted on YouTube.
“I’ve never pulled punches and I’m not going to start now,” he said in the video. “The truth is, those representing us in Washington, D.C. have forgotten about us and our needs. That’s unacceptable. I believe we should empower people with an opportunity and a chance of the American Dream — the same chance my family had. That’s worth fighting for, and that’s what I’m going to do.”
A former Delta College student and owner of Delta Cranes, Patti was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2016, representing the Lathrop, Manteca and the west side of Stockton, as well as the western unincorporated area of the county.
Chima is also a Stockton native, and according to the biography posted on chimaforcongress.com, he has worked on “progressive” campaigns for Stockton City Council and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.
A UC Davis alum with a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology, he said that after years of progressive activism, there is a lack of progress in the San Joaquin County community.
“Today, there are fewer possibilities of reaching the same American Dream my parents achieved,” he said in his biography. “The costs of education, of housing, of living have all skyrocketed. But wages have barely gone up. The middle class continues to shrink. Too many working people live on the brink of poverty. But our politicians are content to fix things around the edges. The sense of hurt, pain, and urgency we feel is not reflected in the actions of the people we elect to represent us.”
Learn more about Harder and Patti at www.harderforcongress.com and www.tompattiforcongress.com. The California Primary election is June 7.