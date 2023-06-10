Janice Magdich’s last day as Lodi City Attorney is next Friday, and her temporary replacement has already been named.
The Lodi City Council unanimously approved Assistant City Attorney Katie Lucchesi’s appointment to City Attorney at its June 7 meeting.
“Ms. Lucchesi has reached a level of experience and training capacity that shows she is an attorney-level city attorney,” City Manager Steve Schwabauer said. “We believe firmly that she is able to handle the duties of the interim city attorney while (the council) conducts your recruitment of a permanent city attorney.”
Magdich, who had been with the city since 2004, announced last week that she would be leaving the city to be in-house legal counsel to the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission.
The agency operates the ACE train service, manages the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority, and is administrator of the Amtrak San Joaquin’s intercity passenger rail service.
Magdich joined the city as deputy city attorney and was appointed city attorney in 2014, when Steve Schwabauer took over the city manager position from Rad Bartlam.
Magdich told the News-Sentinel last week that her departure was bittersweet.
“I was afforded an opportunity to serve as city attorney for almost 10 years and it has been both a professional and personal privilege,” she said. “I will miss the incredible team of employees that help to keep Lodi such a wonderful community and wish everyone the best. But I’m also looking forward to the challenges of my new position with the SJRRC and being a part of the expansion of passenger rail service in Northern California.”
Lucchesi joined the city as deputy city attorney in 2020, and was promoted to assistant city attorney in March.
Prior to working at Lodi City Hall, she represented public agencies on a contract basis, as well as individual clients with business, environmental and land use matters. She told the News-Sentinel Thursday afternoon that she was honored the council expressed confidence in her ability to serve in the interim, and that Magdich was leaving “incredibly big shoes” to fill.
“She will be missed greatly, not only as my boss, but as a well-respected colleague and mentor,” Lucchesi said. “In my new role as interim city attorney, I hope to maintain the high quality reputation that the Lodi City Attorney’s office has for its legal work and I look forward to continuing to serve the City of Lodi and its residents in my new capacity.”
During her time as city attorney, Magdich handled a number of complex business and litigation matters to successful conclusions, including a multi-million dollar settlement of Northern California Power Authority’s efforts to apportion Central Valley Project costs to Lodi ratepayers’ benefit, as well as a $32 million settlement with pesticide manufacturers to protect Lodi’s water supply without cost to ratepayers.
She also helped draft the Measure L ordinance, which enacted a less than 1 cent sales tax to fund general city services and has brought about $10 million in revenue to the city, as well as created the template for the Harmony Homes supportive housing project and Lodi Avenue and Washington Street.
Last fall, Magdich drafted an agreement with the State of California to bring a 50-megawatt power plant to the city that will ensure Lodi does not black out again on the hottest days of the year. The agreement came after two consecutive days of blackouts in Lodi last September, one of which was caused by miscommunication with the NCPA, and the other a blown transformer at the Guild Avenue substation.
In 1997, she became a member of the California State Bar and practiced at private law firms in Sacramento and Stockton before becoming Lodi’s deputy city attorney in 2004. In 2014, she was admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court; the United States Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit; and the United States District Court, Eastern and Northern Districts of California.
“I appreciate Janice,” councilman Alan Nakanishi said Wednesday. “She’s done a good job. I wish her well and I’m sad to see that you’re leaving. I’m also looking forward to working with Ms. Lucchesi.”
Vice Mayor Lisa Craig welcomed Lucchesi to her new role.
“My experience with Ms. Luchessi began on the planning commission, SPARC, and having to sit through many code enforcement hearings in the past,” Craig said. “I can only imagine the work load you had, so this should be a breeze.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.