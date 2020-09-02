A plan to develop a baseball and softball field into lots for tiny homes is not associated with preliminary studies to convert the Lodi Armory into a major housing project for the homeless, Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said on Tuesday.
“The idea around the Armory is just that,” he said. “It’s an idea. It’s just one possible location, and we’re so far ahead of any project coming before the planning commission or the council.”
Last month, the idea to utilize the Lodi Armory as a homeless complex came to light, and included in the concept were the eight tiny homes the city had been trying to locate at two separate sites along Lodi Avenue.
Tonight, the Lodi City Council will consider approving a final location for the homes on a portion of Chapman Field, on the corner of Stockton Street and Lawrence Avenue.
Schwabauer said while the homes were included in the Armory idea, the move to have the council approve a final location comes down to timing.
“Our grant resources for the project are on a timeline,” he said. “Either we choose one location quickly, or lose the grant funding. We have to have that funding contracted out within the next few months, and there’s not any time to wait because waiting will kill the project.”
In December of 2018, the San Joaquin Continuum of Care awarded the city $1.25 million in Homeless Emergency Aid Program grant funding for the tiny home permanent supportive housing project. The city accepted the award the following May. The project initially consisted of a total of five transitional housing units for individuals at risk of becoming homeless, but not for individuals coming right off the street. Each unit was to be about 450 square feet in size.
Last summer, the city and its Committee on Homelessness whittled the number of sites for the tiny homes project down from 19 to two, looking at 301 E. Lodi Ave. and Maple Square, located at 2 E. Lodi Ave.
The two sites were assessed for environmental impacts, which determined both exceeded permitted noise levels.
According to Wednesday’s staff report, the city looked into modifications that would reduce noise levels such as walls, landscaping, site layout and building materials, among others, but none were found to alleviate sound.
Staff then looked at other potential sites and identified Chapman Field as a possible location, as it met criteria for proximity to homeless resources, compatibility with surrounding uses, zoning compliance, low acquisition cost and low anticipated development costs.
The project will still include the five homes, but with the expansion capacity of eight units, staff said. The housing will help homeless move from emergency shelters, motel voucher and transitional housing programs, or off the streets into long-term, affordable housing so they can continue their progress toward stable and independent living.
The project will receive tenant referrals from the Salvation Army, Lodi House and the Women’s Center, as well as the Housing Authority of the County of San Joaquin. Tenants will sign lease agreements that include appropriate maintenance of each unit, and Schwabauer said a landscaping company will maintain the upkeep the grass and trees.
While the city will acquire or provide the land for the project, HACSJ will own and manage the homes, similar to its other properties.
If approved tonight, staff will present a budget and schedule to the council in the coming weeks, Schwabauer said.
Chapman Field has a softball/baseball diamond with bleachers, field lights and restrooms, and is currently used by local youth sports groups.
However, staff said park usage has been historically low.
“Organized sports are declining,” Schwabauer said. “We have a number of organized sports in the city, and our numbers are declining, our registration numbers are going down. It’s not just in Lodi though, it’s everywhere.”
Kurt Anderson, president of the Lodi Boosters for Boys and Girls Sports, said the idea that Chapman Field was underutilized puzzled him.
He said BOBS baseball teams play two games a night during the week and all day Saturday in the spring and fall seasons, and adult baseball leagues use the field all day Sunday.
“Any time the city takes away a sports field from kids and gives it to the homeless is not a good idea,” Anderson said. “We’re not opposed to the city finding a solution and helping individuals get out of homelessness, but this is not the right location.”
Anderson said the Grape Bowl, the American Legion and Grape Festival would all have trouble attracting events and guests with homeless housing in their backyard.
In addition, students from nearby Lawrence Elementary School would have to walk by homeless twice a day, to and from campus, he said.
If approved Wednesday, staff will work with the community the Parks and Recreation Commission to increase other parks to offset the loss of the field.
“We get a lot of complaints about the homeless at our parks,” Schwabauer said. “If the community wants the homeless out of the parks, we have to have some place for them to be. The hope is that this project will create a place for them to be.”
The city council meeting starts at 7 p.m. at www.lodi.gov or www.face book.com/CityofLodi.