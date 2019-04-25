The sage old saying of “what you don’t know can’t hurt you” is being given a run for its money, as parents were confronted with the unrelenting facts regarding human sex trafficking statistics.
As Suzanne Shultz, the Family Justice Center Program Manager for the San Joaquin County District Attorney Office, addressed parents on Tuesday night in the Tokay High School theater, sharply drawn breaths and gasps drew through the auditorium as the troubling statistics about the growing industry were revealed.
“When you think of sex trafficking, you think of the Ukraine or Thailand. Many of you think it’s like that movie ‘Taken,’ and it doesn’t affect your kids, but it does,” Shultz said.
Five years ago, the San Joaquin County Human Trafficking Task Force was created, in an effort to raise awareness and combat human sex trafficking. The task force is composed of county agencies, medical agencies, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. The groups meet to discuss the trends and statistics of the burgeoning crisis that impacts minors between the age of 12 and 14.
“Before, this used to impact kids in the foster system, but now we are seeing it become more mainstream. We recently saw 10 cases at Lincoln High School and one at St. Mary’s High School,” Shultz said.
Through the progression of social media, “online pimps” are virtually everywhere, hunting for information to manipulate and exploit children online.
“If you are getting bullied, if you are an outcast alone, they see that,” Schultz said.”The more isolated a person, is the easier it is for these predators to get to them because they don’t want kids that are surrounded by friends and family. They want someone that is vulnerable.”
As children become more engrossed on the internet and post their lives on social media platforms, they are setting themselves up to become easy prey.
The evolution of human trafficking has become so technological that most exchanges between a victim and a trafficker can be done online. Through the development of Air BnB and VRBOs, trafficked victims are no longer being placed in hotels or motels, making their movement difficult to track and trace for law enforcement.
“We are seeing these predators purchase these home rentals in cash, and these homes don’t have housekeeping or video cameras, so their victims are untraceable,” Schultz said.
Schultz believes the biggest misconception about human trafficking victims is that because they are being prostituted by a pimp, people do not think they are victims.
“There is a lot of grooming, manipulation, and exploitation of these children, and at the end of the day if they are younger than 18, they are a minor, and the law recognizes them as victims,” Schultz said.
Schultz shared a case about a woman named Angel, who was first exposed to sex work at 12. Angel lived in the Bay Area. Her mother was a drug addict and would leave her and her two younger siblings alone for extended periods of time.
By the time Angel was 9, she would have to look after her younger siblings who were 6 and 3 years of age. Angel used to steal Top Ramen from the corner market to feed herself and her younger siblings when her mom was gone. A man had been watching Angel and knew her desperate situation.
One day, the man knocked on Angel’s door and asked her if her mother was home, knowing she was not and that Angel and her siblings were alone. He began buying them food and visiting every day. He used to ask Angel to sit on his lap and hug him after he would buy her things.
Eventually, the man started asking Angel to kiss him and he became more physical, rubbing Angel’s shoulders, tickling her back before he began molesting her.
“She thought this man was her boyfriend. Angel never had someone take care of her or love her and she thought that what this man was doing was love,” Schultz said.
Angel’s neighbors reported the man, and Angel was made to testify against him in court. After losing the only person that Angel thought had Loved her, she ran away from home before she was put into foster care.
By the time she was 12, she had been picked by a man who said he would look after her, but instead forced her to prostitute herself.
“Sex trafficking is the most sought after industry by gangsters because it’s cheaper than having to purchase drugs or weapons, and it earns more money,” Schultz said. “Technology affords traffickers the opportunity to put these kids online and they don’t have to walk the street in plain view of other people.”
Last year California became the state with the most reported victims of human sex trafficking. In the United States, human trafficking is an industry that has grossed an estimated $9.8 billion annually and $35.2 billion around the world, according to Schultz.
Sex traffickers use violence, threats, lies, debt bondage and other forms of coercion to force women, men and children to engage in commercial sex acts against their will. But first, they have to lure them in — sometimes, for young children, it’s with toys and food (like in Angel’s case) and for teens they are lured with cellphones and cash — but often, for just about everyone, with signs of affection, caring and showing concern for their needs. Someone who listens to their problems and understands how they can help.
Victims are manipulated, deceived and violated by their traffickers, trapping them in horrific situations every day in Stockton and other communities. All trafficking victims share one essential experience — the loss of freedom.
“We are definitely seeing an increase mostly because of technology,” Shultz said.
As children and teens embrace the digital age, parents are left playing catch up as they try to keep their kids safe in a world that knows no boundaries.
The technological age of social media and pop culture has made it easier for kids to become victims to predators. The online nature of predators is to find out and exploit the weaknesses of their victims. Most predators are able to use their victims as their source of information.
“Most minors that are trafficked are so naive about the information that they give out to predators. It can be something as simple as finding out what city a person is from and from there it spirals, “ Shultz said
Victims of trafficking may show signs of exhaustion, fear, anxiety and depression, and even weight loss. And they could suffer from vitamin D deficiency because they are immediately given drugs like amphetamines so that they can be up for days at a time without feeling hungry or tired.
More explicit signs include tattoos and branding, including prices for sexual services on the inside of the mouth, the buttocks, the stomach, and the inner thigh.
“Tattooing in visible areas are used to show ownership of a victim and for psychological control,” Schultz said. Sometimes the trafficker will put their name or the name of their gang on the victim. “Our victims are losing their identities as human beings,” she said.
The county task force is doing its part to make as many people as possible aware, reaching out to schools, faith communities and organizations to share information about the nature of trafficking and to make sure people are aware of how prevalent it has become.
Anyone in need of free and confidential services may contact the San Joaquin County 24-Hour Human Trafficking Hotline at (209) 948-1911 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.
Organizations that can help in San Joaquin County include the Women’s Center-YFS at (209) 941-2611; Child Protective Services at (209) 468-1330; Without Permission Crisis Navigator at (209) 277-7758; and the DA’s Victim Witness Program at (209) 468-2500.