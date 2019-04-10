STANISLAUS — A woman found dead in a car in Stanislaus County on Monday morning has been identified as Berenea Moreno, 25, of Lodi.
According to a press release from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, someone found Moreno dead in her car on the shoulder of Milton Road near Highway 4 in an unincorporated part of Stanislaus County near Farmington at approximately 2 a.m. Monday and called the Oakdale Police Department.
Oakdale police notified the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, who sent its Crimes Against Person team to investigate.
The vehicle was towed to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Coroner facility with Moreno’s body inside, and an autopsy determined that she was the victim of a homicide.
This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cory Brown at 209-567-4485. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
— John Bays
Lodi Unified School District to host math tournament
LODI — Lodi Unified School District will host its annual elementary math tournament on Saturday at Tokay High School at 1111 W. Century Blvd. in Lodi from 9 a.m. to noon.
The math tournament is open to students from grades 4, 5 and 6 throughout Lodi Unified. There will be approximately 20 teams participating.
— Oula Miqbel
AAUW to examine the role of women after WWII
LODI — The American Association of University Women will host a meeting on April 16 in the Lodi Public Library Community Room at 201 W. Locust St. at 6 p.m. to discuss the role of Women’s activism in post World War II and how it has shaped justice and democracy.
This event is free and open to members of the community to join and engage in discussion.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Chamber offers business workshops
LODI — The Lodi District Chamber of Commerce will host Tools for Success: A Business Growth Series, on Tuesday, April 16 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Lodi Chamber of Commerce office at 35 S. School St.
The chamber will focus its presentation this month on media and the marketplace. This meeting will feature Craig Forrest, who is an award-winning documentary filmmaker and author, to speak before business owners who attend the workshop.
This workshop series is available to all business owners in Lodi. For more information about this event, contact the chamber at (209) 367-7840 or visit its website at www.LodiChamber.com
— Oula Miqbel
Restore the Delta to host a public forum April 29
STOCKTON — On Monday, April 29, Restore the Delta will host a presentation from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium at 525 N. Center St. for Planting the Seeds: Stockton's Environmental Transformation.
Through the Stockton Enforcement Initiative, California Environmental Protection Agency partnered with local environmental justice and community organizations focused on revitalizing Stockton to address environmental issues of concern in your neighborhoods.
This event will celebrate the hard work that has been put into the EJ Initiative and welcomes the community to share resources and learn more about how to support local revitalization and sustainability efforts.
This event is free to the public, but an RSVP is requested. RSVP to https:// bit.ly/2uv7lxe
— Oula Miqbel