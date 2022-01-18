In previous years, the Celebration of Unity hosted by Breakthrough Project Lodi features one keynote speaker who describes their experiences with racial injustice or overcoming obstacles created by social or cultural barriers.
But for this year’s event, several Lodians and members of Fuse Theatre came together to present a keynote address tackling a variety of issues and challenging the community to answer the “Urgency of Now.”
The 20-minute production was inspired not only by Dr. Martin Luther King’s “Urgency of Now’ statement, but by the words and phrases written by some 51 Lodi Unified School District fifth- and sixth-graders for the Art Raab Memorial Essay contest.
Essay topics discussed during the performance included providing assistance to 20.4 million refugees from countries throughout the world; protecting endangered species; keeping oceans and beaches free of debris — specifically plastic; understanding depression; and gender equality among others.
Also addressed was COVID-19, which the performance noted has affected more than 245 million people worldwide and has caused nearly 1 million deaths.
Performers said the only way to combat the virus was to continue wearing masks indoors, as well as getting vaccinated to ensure the entire community remains safe.
Homelessness was also addressed, and the production’s message was that while shelters could be built to provide refuge for those on the streets, affordable housing would be a more practical and long-term solution to give the homeless with short-term housing so they can get back on their feet.
To solve climate change, performers suggested using hydro, wind and solar power as alternate energy resources.
The performance’s message was that when King spoke of the “Urgency of Now” he wanted people to start solving problems affecting communities on their own, rather than wait for someone else to step forward.
“We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today,” King said in 1963. “We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history, there ‘is’ such a thing as being too late. This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.”
Twenty-five Lodi Unified classrooms participated in this year’s Art Raab Memorial Essay contest, with Reese Elementary School student Nataly Alvarez placing first for sixth-graders and Larson Elementary School student Dawson Tracy placing first for fifth-graders.
Three other Larson students were recognized for their essays, including Preet Dhillon, who placed second among sixth-graders, and Zoe Tsampis and Audrey Garcia, who placed second and third, respectively, for fifth-graders.
Woodbridge Elementary School student Sydney Grove placed third among sixth-graders, as well.
Honorable mention went to Wagner-Holt Elementary School sixth-grade student Samantah Barber and Lawrence fifth-grade student Mireya Cazares.
This was the 24th year Breakthrough Project has hosted the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration of Unity, and organization president Barbara Krengel said it was an important tool to remain aware of social and racial injustice that has occurred both in the past and present.
“Knowledge of slavery, (the) Jim Crow era and civil rights is foundational if we are to address the continuing struggles of those marginalized because of faith, gender or color of skin,” she said. “As we celebrate this day that marks the hope of progress in America, it is good to look back, to learn, to consider the suffering of those who have sacrificed so much and acknowledged the injustices they have overcome throughout history.”
Also honored during the event were the Peacemakers, individuals the Breakthrough Project believe have made a lasting difference in Lodi.
Recipients this year were Johnny Coughran, a former addict who now works to help those in need through the Lodi Coalition on Homelessness; Rodney Tipton, who created the Lodi Appellation Inclusion Collective, which works to increase diversity in the wine industry; and Lodi Police Department Sgt. Steve Maynard, who has been on the Breakthrough Project board of directors six years, and has been a liaison between the organization and department.
Also recognized were Chill Nutrition owners Leila and Marques Morgan, who have not only promoted healthier living through the drinks they create, but have spent countless hours giving back to the community through fundraising, donating to local charitable organizations, and volunteering to help serve food at Lodi House.
City of Lodi community development director John Della Monica and neighborhood services director Jennifer Rhyne were also awarded for their efforts to initiate the Harmony Homes temporary housing project, as well as the access center project that is currently underway.
This year’s Celebration of Unity was streamed live from the California Islamic Center for the second consecutive time.
Islamic Center member Taj Khan, also a Breakthrough Project member, said he had visited King’s birthplace, tomb and educational center last week.
He noted that King was assassinated at the age of 39, as was Malcolm X three years earlier.
“These two youthful giants left a significant legacy that not only impacted the United States of America, but many countries in the world,” Khan said. “Here today we are celebrating Dr. King’s birthday at the CIC, and the Muslim community is honored and humbled that the BP board of directors chose this venue this year for celebrating this significant and profound day.”
The CIC was established to spread the message of Islam, Khan said, which is to promote peace and brotherhood to mankind, a notion shared by Jesus Christ and those who follow him as well,
Khan said he witnessed the message in action during a visit to an Islamic center in Atlanta, where whites, Blacks, and all persons of color stood in solidarity during an event held there.
“A white person had no superiority over a black person, and an Arab had no superiority over a non-Arab,” Khan said. “These were the profound words spoken by the prophet Mohammed at the last sermon 1,400 years ago. These words are also what Dr. King fought for so hard for all his life. It is my belief, and I hope that you can agree that each of us can do some more.”
To view the entire event, visit www.facebook.com/BreakthroughProjectLodi.