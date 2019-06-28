LODI — The Lodi Salvation Army will host two fundraisers at The Habit Burger Grill located at 1401 S. Lower Sacramento Road on July 3 from 4 to 10 p.m.
Residents can download the flier for the Habit Burger Grill fundraiser on Facebook www.facebook.com/LodiSalArmy/
The flier must be presented with each purchase in order for 20 percent of the proceeds to support the Lodi Salvation Army.
The flier is good for dining in and takeout orders. Just show the picture of the flier on your phone or print a copy of the flier.
The Salvation Army is an international charitable organization, with a global membership of 1.7 million. The Salvation Army is present in 131 countries, and runs charity shops, shelters for the homeless, disaster relief, and humanitarian aid, in local communities and developing countries.
— Oula Miqbel
School Street to close for Obon festival
LODI — The 0 block of North School Street will be closed Saturday and Sunday between Elm and Pine streets for the Lodi Buddhist Church Obon Bazaar Festival.
— Wes Bowers
Cal-Waste issues statement after death
GALT — Cal-Waste Recovery Systems issued a statement following the death of a maintenance supervisor in the Galt Material Recovery Facility.
“He was loved dearly by all at Cal-Waste. We are conducting our investigation and cooperating with Cal OSHA authorities. The Vaccarezza Family and the entire Cal-Waste Team wish to express our sincere condolences to his family,” the statement said.
— Oula Miqbel
State treasurer to launch CalSavers retirement program
SACRAMENTO — On July 1, State Treasurer Fiona Ma and former Senator Kevin de León will launch CalSavers, a pioneering state retirement savings program that will give access to more than 7 million working Californians who currently lack a workplace plan.
De León, the former State Senate President Pro Tem, authored SB 1234 that created CalSavers.
SB 1234 requires that all employers with five or more employees who don’t already offer a retirement plan to either begin offering a qualified plan from the private market or register for CalSavers in accordance with a series of staggered deadlines that rolls out over the next three years.
Following a successful pilot program launched in November 2018, Monday is the first day that an estimated 250,000 employers can begin signing up.
— Oula Miqbel
Apply now for Crime Lab Youth Shadow Days
SACRAMENTO — The second annual Crime Lab Youth Shadow Days will be held July 19 or July 26 at the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Crime Lab, 4800 Broadway St. in Sacramento. The program is open to current students at Sacramento County high schools, and priority is given to seniors.
Students will meet with experts in forensic science and crime scene investigation, and will receive hands-on experience in areas such as blood-splatter analysis, bullet trajectory, trace evidence, firearms and tool comparison, drug analysis, toxicology and a mock field sobriety test.
Applications are available at www.sacda.org, and are due by July 8. Space will be limited to 60 students on a first come, first served basis.
— Wes Bowers