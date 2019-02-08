Lodi sells old fire station

The City of Lodi is awaiting the close of escrow following the sale of a former fire station on Lodi Avenue, which has been purchased by commercial real estate firm Cushing and Wakefield.
The sale of the station located at 705 E. Lodi Ave. comes after the city council agreed to sell the property in June of 2017. The council voted unanimously in favor of the sale after the station was replaced in 2015 with a new fire station on Cherokee Lane.
The building was not being utilized to its full potential and became a storage space for other fire departments, which prompted the sale of the property.
The city received an offer of $415,000 for the fire station, according to city attorney Janice Magdich.
The city is currently in escrow on the property and is expected to close the sale at the end of February.
“The property currently sits on 1.01 acres of property, and it is zoned for industrial use,” Lodi City Planner Craig Hoffman said. "We don't know what the plans are for the property. The sale was fairly recent.”
Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer brokered the sale of the property.