LODI — The Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., will offer the following free classes in the Computer Learning Center during the month of August:
• Intermediate Microsoft Word — Aug. 2-3 at 12:30 p.m.
• Computer Basics — Aug. 9 at 12:30 p.m.
• How to Create Flyers — Aug. 10 at 12:30 p.m.
• File Management Essentials — Aug. 12 at 10 a.m.
• Windows 11 Express — Aug. 15 at 10 a.m.
Each daily class session runs about 2 1/2 hours. Advance registration is required and seating is limited.
In addition, the library offers personal computer assistance plus iPhone and iPad support.
For more information, email CLCsignup@gmail.com or call the library at 209-333-5554.
— Wes Bowers
California State Parks receive $24.8M grant
SACRAMENTO — California State Parks will receive $24.8 million for state-established outdoor recreation priority projects from the 2023 Land and Water Conservation Fund. The allocation was announced July 21 by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.
In anticipation of this funding, State Parks conducted an extensive statewide competitive grant application process resulting in 77 applications requesting approximately $154.5 million. Applications received by the June 2023 deadline are currently under review and will be funded by this recent allocation.
LWCF grants provide funding for the acquisition or development of land to create new outdoor recreation opportunities for the health and wellness of Californians. This effort expands outdoor access to all Californians through focused investments in open space infrastructure, outdoor programming, and improvements to permit applications, with a priority of expanding access in underserved communities.
To learn more about the grants program, visit parks.ca.gov/LWCF.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
