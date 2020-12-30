As COVID-19 vaccines become available for frontline workers across California, members of the general public are unsure when and how they will be able to receive their doses.
According to the California Department of Public Health, only health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are currently receiving both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines due to limited supplies.
Frontline essential workers and people 75 years of age and older will most likely receive the vaccine next, possibly in late winter of 2021.
Members of the general public are slated to receive vaccine doses in the spring, CDPH said, but it depends on production and how quickly other vaccines become available.
Currently, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are administering the vaccines to health care workers and LTCF residents, coordinating on-site vaccine clinic dates with each facility, the CDPH said.
“What we’re hearing for the general public is they’ll be able to get the vaccine through their health care provider,” said Daniel Kim, a supervising public health educator with San Joaquin County Public Health Services.
“At that time, people will also be allowed to go to CVS, Walgreens or any larger pharmacy as well,” he said. “But primarily, you’ll go through your health care provider.”
Kim said public health is trying to partner with large agricultural businesses and those with warehouses to provide vaccinations for those employees, who seem to be the hardest hit by the virus.
However, he said county public health’s plans depend on the amount of doses available by the time the general public can access the vaccine.
Both vaccines currently available require two doses, about three weeks apart, and will cost nothing, according to the CDPH.
The vaccines will not give recipients COVID-19, the agency said, and they will not be mandatory. However, if someone has already contracted the virus, they are encouraged to get the vaccine. Recipients are also encouraged to continue wearing masks, washing hands and practice social distancing after receiving their doses.
The CDPH said it will take about three weeks after the second dose to become fully protected from the virus, and that vaccination can cause mild fever or cold-like symptoms. However, those symptoms are not harmful, the agency said.
For a complete guide to the COVID-19 vaccines, visit covid19.ca.gov/vaccines.